As an encore to its big win at No. 7 Iowa State, No. 15 Texas tries for a takedown of TCU

Saturday's game

No. 15 Texas at TCU, 1 p.m., Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth

TV/radio: ESPN+/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 46-4. The Longhorns recorded 71-54 and 69-60 wins last season.

About the Longhorns: Texas recorded a 66-48 win at No. 7 Iowa State on Wednesday night. ... Despite being the shortest player on the roster, Harmon ranks second on the team with her average of 4.9 rebounds per game. "She's probably the best point guard I've had that rebounds it in a long time," Schaefer said. ... Gaston's five blocks in Wednesday's win tied a career high. ... UT senior Audrey Warren attended a Fort Worth high school. She had 18 points and 12 rebounds in last season's trip to her hometown.

About the Horned Frogs: TCU's two conference wins have been one-point triumphs over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. ... The Horned Frogs are 1-1 against ranked teams. Back in December, TCU earned a 87-75 win over Texas A&M, which was No. 18 at the time. ... Heard, a fifth-year guard, is 165 points away from becoming TCU's all-time leading scorer. She is currently third all-time in scoring, assists and steals and is seventh in career rebounds. ... Reserve guard Paige Bradley is a former UT commit and the daughter of ex-Texas standout Amie Smith Bradley.