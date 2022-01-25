No. 9 Texas to try to slow No. 25 Kansas State's record-setting scorer, talented freshmen

Wednesday's game

No. 9 Texas vs. No. 25 Kansas State, 7 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN /105.3

About the series: Texas leads 25-17. After losing three of the four games against Kansas State in 2019 and 2020, Texas swept the Wildcats last season.

About the Wildcats: Lee scored an NCAA Division I-record 61 points against Oklahoma on Sunday. The most points ever scored against Texas is 54 (Baylor's Mary Lowry, 1994). ... Sundell, Brylee Glenn, Jaelyn Glenn and UT guard Rori Harmon have combined to win nine of the 11 Big 12 freshman of the week awards. ... Like Texas, Kansas State has lost to Texas Tech this season. The Wildcats' three other losses are against South Carolina, North Carolina State and Iowa State teams that are currently Nos. 1, 3 and 13 in the country. ... Statistically speaking, Kansas State is a top-10 team nationally in assists and blocked shots.

About the Longhorns: Warren, who has started 13 games this season, has come off the bench for the last three games and has scored 35 total points in them. ... Senior center Lauren Ebo grabbed a career-high 13 rebounds in Saturday's 68-47 win at TCU. ... Of the seven teams that Texas has beaten at home, none currently own a top-50 NET ranking. Kansas State entered Tuesday with a No. 15 NET ranking. ... In the three games since season-high 22- and 23-turnover performances earlier this month, Texas has averaged 10.7.