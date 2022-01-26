Basketball: Texas secures another Big 12 win by limiting Ayoka Lee, No. 25 Kansas State

Following a 66-48 win over No. 25 Kansas State at the Erwin Center on Wednesday night, Texas coach Vic Schaefer was accompanied into his postgame press conference by Joanne Allen-Taylor, Aliyah Matharu and Audrey Warren.

In his opening statement, Schaefer acknowledged that senior center Lauren Ebo probably deserved a spot on the podium. Freshman point guard Rori Harmon "could be up here" as well.

In the end, it probably didn't matter who was sitting next to Schaefer. He had his pick of players to talk about how UT's ninth-ranked team defended Kansas State and All-American candidate Ayoka Lee.

"I've seen some great defensive efforts over the course of my career and to see these young ladies go out there and really, in two days, go out and execute like they did tonight on that end, it's just special," Schaefer said. "I just thought our kids were really, really special, one through five, everybody on the floor."

Lee finished the game with a still-impressive line of 20 points and 11 rebounds. However, she was just three days removed from a 61-point game against Oklahoma. That 61-point effort was an NCAA Division I record.

At a media availability on Tuesday, Allen-Taylor suggested that UT could defend Lee by applying pressure to Kansas State's guards. One day later, Texas did just that.

Using an aggressive full-court press, UT forced Kansas State into 12 first-half turnovers. Those turnovers turned into 11 points for a Texas team that built a 30-17 halftime lead. More importantly, those turnovers kept the basketball away from Lee.

"I think what they did an excellent job is they kept us out of getting the ball to the wing, and they kept us out of reversing the basketball," Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie said. "If we did have a look for Lee, it wasn't two looks, it wasn't three looks, it was only one look."

As Kansas State (15-5, 5-3) fell behind, Lee had just six first-half points. She attempted seven shots from the field and had only one try from the free-throw line.

When Lee did touch the basketball, she was greeted in the paint by a one-on-one approach that often drew a help defender. Texas started with sophomore forward DeYona Gaston guarding Lee, but Ebo stuck with the Kansas State standout for a good portion of the night.

The Ebo-Lee matchup pitted a 6-foot-4 senior against Kansas State's 6-6 junior. Ebo technically came off the bench on Wednesday but she played for over 26 minutes before fouling out with 3:17 left.

"It was a heck of a battle," Schaefer said. "When you're guarding somebody like that, it's all about angles. You have to take away the angles that she wants and I thought Lauren was right on. She was spot on most of the night. Ayoka made a couple tough shots now."

Lee finished with a 9-for-20 shooting performance from the field. She made two of her three free throws. (Lee was 23-for-30 with 15 made free throws against Oklahoma.) Lee, who had already played physical teams like South Carolina and North Carolina State this season, later said that UT's defensive approach wasn't "really anything I didn't expect."

"I've played against (Ebo) before, I played against her last year," Lee said. "I think for me, it was just about staying low, trying to get position, trying to have that focus every possession."

On offense, Texas was led by the 18 points scored by Matharu. Warren and Allen-Taylor combined to add 28 points.

A starter for much of this season, Warren came off the bench for a fourth straight game. The senior didn't even play in Wednesday's first quarter. Relying on a smooth baseline jumper, Warren did make her first eight shots against Kansas State. She appeared destined for a perfect night from the field but missed a fast-break lay-in in the final minute.

"It was fun hitting every shot," Warren said. "I really didn't even know I was but I'm just glad my teammates found me."

For Texas, Wednesday's win was its fourth straight over a team from the Big 12. With a 15-3 overall record and a 5-2 mark in conference play, Texas sits just a half-game behind No. 13 Iowa State and No. 18 Oklahoma in the Big 12 standings.

Last week, Texas recorded a 66-48 victory at Iowa State. The Longhorns will travel to Oklahoma this weekend.

Tip-ins: Texas ended up forcing 19 Kansas State turnovers. ... Harmon had seven points, six assists and three steals while Kansas State's Serena Sundell finished with 13 points. Harmon and Sundell have each been named the Big 12's Freshman of the Week on three occasions. ... Wednesday's game drew an announced crowd of 2,281.