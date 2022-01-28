Red River Rivalry to pit Texas' top-tier defense against Oklahoma's potent offense

Saturday's game

No. 9 Texas at No. 18 Oklahoma, 2 p.m., Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV/radio: Bally Sports Southwest / 105.3

About the series: Texas leads 36-26. The Longhorns and Sooners split last season's two games with each recording a win on their rival's home court.

About the Longhorns: Out of 348 Division I programs, Texas is No. 23 in scoring offense (76.1 points per game) and No. 22 in scoring defense (54.8 ppg). ... Senior guard Audrey Warren recorded the 10th-best single-game shooting percentage in school history Wednesday night when she made eight of her nine shots in the 66-48 win over No. 25 Kansas State. ... No team has made more than seven 3-pointers against Texas. Oklahoma is averaging 9.9 3-pointers per game. ... Harmon leads the team with her 44 steals.

About the Sooners: Out of 348 Division I programs, Oklahoma is No. 2 in scoring offense (87.0 ppg) and No. 337 in scoring defense (74.8 ppg). ... This season, Robertson has become both Oklahoma's and the Big 12's all-time leader in made 3-pointers. ... Sophomore Skylar Vann is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in a reserve role. ... The three teams that have beaten OU — Iowa State, Oregon and Kansas State — are ranked No. 13, No. 19 and No. 25 in the country this week.

-Danny Davis