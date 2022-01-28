Listen to Austin 360 Radio

Red River Rivalry to pit Texas' top-tier defense against Oklahoma's potent offense

Danny Davis
Hookem
Texas' Joanne Allen-Taylor defends against a shot by Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson as Texas teammate Lauren Ebo looks on during their game in Austin in February 2021. The Longhorns and Sooners split the two games they played last season.

Saturday's game

No. 9 Texas at No. 18 Oklahoma, 2 p.m., Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV/radio: Bally Sports Southwest / 105.3

About the series: Texas leads 36-26. The Longhorns and Sooners split last season's two games with each recording a win on their rival's home court.

About the Longhorns: Out of 348 Division I programs, Texas is No. 23 in scoring offense (76.1 points per game) and No. 22 in scoring defense (54.8 ppg). ... Senior guard Audrey Warren recorded the 10th-best single-game shooting percentage in school history Wednesday night when she made eight of her nine shots in the 66-48 win over No. 25 Kansas State. ... No team has made more than seven 3-pointers against Texas. Oklahoma is averaging 9.9 3-pointers per game. ... Harmon leads the team with her 44 steals.

About the Sooners: Out of 348 Division I programs, Oklahoma is No. 2 in scoring offense (87.0 ppg) and No. 337 in scoring defense (74.8 ppg). ... This season, Robertson has become both Oklahoma's and the Big 12's all-time leader in made 3-pointers. ... Sophomore Skylar Vann is averaging 11.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in a reserve role. ... The three teams that have beaten OU — Iowa State, Oregon and Kansas State — are ranked No. 13, No. 19 and No. 25 in the country this week.

-Danny Davis