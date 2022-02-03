Ranked adversaries Baylor and Texas both look to rebound from close losses to Oklahoma

Hookem

Friday's game

No. 13 Texas at No. 9 Baylor, 7 p.m., Ferrell Center, Waco

TV/radio: ESPN2/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 58-46. Baylor went 3-0 against UT last season and has won 25 of the last 26 games in this rivalry.

About the Longhorns: In Saturday's 65-63 loss at Oklahoma, Texas had 24 turnovers — the most since a 2019 game against Ohio. ... Texas is 4-2 against ranked teams with an average margin of victory of 14.3 points and an average margin of defeat of three points. ... Against OU, Harmon had a 15-point, 11-rebound performance. It was the fifth time this season that UT's shortest player has led the team in rebounds. ... Twenty-three players in the Big 12 have made at least 20 3-pointers this season. Only one of those is a Longhorn (Matharu).

About the Bears: Like Texas, Baylor is coming off a loss to Oklahoma; the Sooners beat the Bears 78-77 Wednesday on a last-second shot by forward Liz Scott. ... Lewis is the Big 12's reigning player of the week. Last week against West Virginia, she recorded a 10-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. ... While playing at Oklahoma State last season, Asberry totaled 31 points in her two games against Texas. ... Baylor has used the same starting lineup in all 20 games this season. Texas has used nine starting combinations.

Danny Davis