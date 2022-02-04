Longhorns stumble in the Big 12 standings as Baylor once again gets the best of Texas

Baylor star NaLyssa Smith scored 25 points and Texas was unable to get out of its own way in a 75-63 loss at Waco's Ferrell Center.

The loss was UT's 12th straight against Baylor. The Bears have won 26 of the last 27 games in this series.

Ranked ninth in the Associated Press' poll, Baylor won't get to celebrate its victory for too long. No. 13 Texas also won't get much time to sulk. On Sunday afternoon, a rematch between these two teams is scheduled to take place in Austin.

"Tonight, we've got to learn the lesson," Texas coach Vic Schaefer said in his postgame press conference. "The great thing is you get to play them again in 36 hours."

More:Does 'one game at a time' still hold when Texas must play Baylor twice in three days?

On Friday night, the Longhorns never led. The game was tied for all of 75 seconds and Baylor led by as many as 15 points.

Twenty Texas turnovers led to 25 points for Baylor, which was introducing new coach Nicki Collen to this rivalry. The Longhorns were credited with seven missed lay-ups and seven missed free throws. After UT pulled within three points with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Baylor scored the evening's next 10 points.

"To keep it short, we just have to make shots and limit turnovers," freshman guard Rori Harmon said. "That's basically the name of the game."

Texas got 17 points from Aliyah Matharu, but the junior guard only played for 18 minutes. Schaefer kept his leading scorer on the bench for the entire first quarter and foul troubles kept Matharu on the bench for a key stretch in the second half.

Matharu described her foul troubles as "really frustrating." Schaefer said that he needed to coach her better "because she can't help us win if she's over there on the bench in foul trouble."

Meanwhile, Smith knocked down 10 of her 12 shots on Friday night. The Big 12 Player of the Year during the 2020-21 season grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Baylor also got 17 points from sophomore guard Sarah Andrews. Ja'Mee Asberry, who played at Oklahoma State last season, knocked down four 3-pointers and added 15 points.

"Baylor's really good, Nicki's doing a great job with them. I thought they were really special tonight," Schaefer said. "Obviously, Smith is an All-American and played like one tonight."

More:As Big 12 bolsters its reputation, Texas looks for a conference win

When Friday's game tipped off, Baylor (16-5, 6-3 Big 12) and Texas (15-5, 5-4) were tied for third place in the conference standings. The loss dropped UT further behind Iowa State and Oklahoma teams that are both 8-2 in Big 12 play. The Longhorns now sit in fifth place, a half-game behind Kansas State (16-6, 6-4).