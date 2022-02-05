Beaten by No. 9 Baylor on Friday, No. 13 Texas gets another shot at Bears to end the weekend

Hookem

Sunday's game

No. 13 Texas vs. No. 9 Baylor, 3 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: ESPN2/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 58-47. Baylor beat Texas 75-63 Friday night in Waco and has won its last 12 games against the Longhorns.

About the Longhorns: In Friday's loss, junior guard Aliyah Matharu scored 17 points in 18 minutes of playing time. Matharu leads UT with her average of 15.1 points. ... Texas is 2-3 in games in which it commits at least 20 turnovers. On Friday, Baylor turned 20 UT turnovers into 25 points. ... DeYona Gaston has started 14 times for UT, but the sophomore forward has exceeded 15 minutes of playing time only once in her last four games. ... Under Schaefer, Texas is 20-6 at the Erwin Center.

About the Bears: Over her last four games against Texas, Smith is averaging 20.8 points. The Big 12's Player of the Year last season had a game-high 25 in Friday's win. ... Smith (14) and Egbo (seven) rank first and fourth in the Big 12 in double-doubles. Lewis has the conference's only triple-double this season. ... Asberry (53), Andrews (43) and Lewis (29) have accounted for 85.6% of Baylor's 146 3-pointers. ... The Bears were last beaten by Texas in Austin in 2010.

Danny Davis