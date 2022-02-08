No. 16 Texas heads to Lubbock looking to avenge an earlier loss and snap a losing streak

Wednesday's game

No. 16 Texas at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock

TV/radio: ESPN+ / 105.3

About the series: Texas leads 76-31. Texas Tech upset UT with a 74-61 victory in Austin on Jan. 5.

About the Longhorns: Texas has lost three straight games for the first time under Schaefer, who last lost three in a row while at Mississippi State in the 2013-14 season. ... Texas dropped three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 this week. This is the lowest the Longhorns have been ranked since they were No. 25 in the preseason poll. ... No player in the Big 12 has more steals than Harmon's 51. The last Longhorn to lead the conference in steals was Ariel Atkins in 2017. ... Allen-Taylor has started 52 straight games.

About the Lady Raiders: Texas Tech has lost its last five games by an average of 10.2 points. ... The Lady Raiders have won only twice in Big 12 play, but those victories came over Texas and Kansas State teams that were No. 9 and No. 25 at the time. ... Gray scored a season-high 36 points in her last appearance and has topped 30 points in two of her last four games. ... One of Thomas' five double-doubles this season was a 12-point, 13-rebound effort against the Longhorns.