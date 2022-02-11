Two weeks after a close loss at Oklahoma, Texas seeks revenge against its Red River rival

Hookem

Saturday's game

No. 16 Texas vs. No. 12 Oklahoma, 7 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 36-27. A last-second shot by Liz Scott lifted Oklahoma to a 65-63 win in Norman on Jan. 29.

About the Sooners: Oklahoma has won four straight games, but the last three have come by a combined five points. ... Williams was named the Big 12's player of the week Monday after she had 42 points and 17 rebounds against Baylor and West Virginia. ... Robertson is No. 3 nationally with her shooting percentages for free throws (94.9%) and 3-pointers (46.8%). ... Baranczyk visited Austin last season while she was the head coach at Drake. Her Bulldogs lost 101-80, but UT allowed more points in only three other games all season.

About the Longhorns: Texas beat Texas Tech on Wednesday to earn its first victory in a four-game span. Holle earned her first career start, and freshman forward Latasha Lattimore came off the bench and played a career-high 30 minutes. ... The Longhorns are 18th among 348 Division I teams in attempted free throws, but No. 280 in free-throw percentage (66.4%). ... Texas is allowing 56.6 points per game and hasn't allowed more than 75 points. Oklahoma, averaging 86.2 points per game, is No. 2 in the country in scoring.

