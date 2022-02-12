'I don't want to lose to Oklahoma again': No. 16 Texas earns revenge in Red River rematch

For a while on Saturday night, the basketball just kept bouncing Texas' way.

Texas freshman Rori Harmon can attest to that. During the third quarter of a game against Oklahoma at the Erwin Center, Harmon swiped the basketball away from Sooner guard Kelbie Washington. Thetball was heading out of bounds but it bounced off an official and turned into a fast-break opportunity for Harmon, who scored on the other end.

Less than a minute later, Harmon was defending an inbound play when the entry pass bounced off her back. That wayward ball found its way to Texas guard Shay Holle, who raced down the floor for two more points.

Harmon and Holle's baskets were part of a dominant performance by No. 16 Texas in the third quarter of a 78-63 win over No. 12 Oklahoma. Down 38-37 at halftime, Texas outscored Oklahoma by 21 points over the 10 minutes following the intermission.

With the win, Texas (17-6, 7-5 Big 12) knocked Oklahoma (20-4, 9-3) out of a first-place tie in the conference standings. Texas also remained in the hunt for the regular-season crown with Iowa State, which is now the Big 12's lone leader, coming to town this upcoming Wednesday.

"Huge win," Texas senior Audrey Warren said. "We always say that every game, every win's a big win. I think this one showed our toughness and showed that after a tough first half that we can come out and listen to coach and do what we need to do to win it."

Over the first 20 minutes on Saturday, Texas only held two short-lives leads. But while an announced crowd of 3,793 was entertained at halftime by a mature dance troupe from Sun City, senior Joanne Allen-Taylor said that head coach Vic Schaefer's message in the locker room was to "stop turning over the ball."

In the third quarter, a Texas team that had 10 turnovers in the first quarter had three giveaways. Meanwhile, Oklahoma lost the basketball on each of its first three possessions and had nine turnovers in the quarter.

Offensively, Texas didn't attempt a three-pointer in the third quarter but was 8-of-15 from the field. The Longhorns held the nation's second-best scoring offense to a 22.2 shooting percentage in the session.

Despite entering the game with a subpar free-throw percentage that ranked 280th nationally, Texas knocked down 11 of the 13 free throws it attempted in the third quarter. Five of those free throws were made by Warren during a five-second span. That sequence was set up by a foul that Warren drew on a desperation three-pointer near the Texas bench and a technical that Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk received in protest.

"We create our own adversity, so that's on us," Baranczyk said. "We felt sorry for ourselves in that third quarter. We can be better and we can grow up and we can figure that out. And me too. They were a direct reflection of me."

During the third quarter, Allen-Taylor (nine points) and Warren (seven points) both outscored the Sooners by themselves. Schaefer also called it "the best defensive third quarter we've had all year against that kind of a team."

"I think we were just tired of hearing the coaches say that we need to stop turning over the ball," Allen-Taylor said. "So we took care of the ball the third quarter and we got tremendous looks."

The great-great-granddaughter of one of the Sooner Schooner's original sponsors, Warren finished with a 21-point effort that matched her career high. Allen-Taylor contributed 14 points. Lauren Ebo, who is the only other senior on UT's roster, recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Ebo transferred to Texas last season, but both Allen-Taylor and Warren have been at Texas since the 2018-19 campaign. Texas is now 6-2 against Oklahoma over the past four seasons. The Sooners, though, had earned a 65-63 win over Texas last month.

"I told the team before (that game that) I don't want to lose to Oklahoma again," Warren said. "I don't want that and I think they heard it loud and clear."

Oklahoma was led by Madi Williams' 16 points. Taylor Robertson chipped in 13 points, but one of college basketball's top three-point shooters was limited to a 2-for-6 performance from deep.

Tip-ins: Ebo recorded her team-high third double-double performance of the season. She grabbed nine of UT's 23 offensive rebounds. ... A sophomore, Holle made her second career start and scored 10 points. ... Texas is now 5-4 against ranked teams this season.