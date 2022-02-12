For Texas' new-look roster, the Red River Rivalry with Oklahoma has been an acquired taste

A couple of weeks ago, Texas coach Vic Schaefer believed most of his players viewed Oklahoma as simply another opponent.

Of course, many of his Longhorns hadn't yet been baptized in the Red River. Before two weeks ago, nine of Texas' 13 players had never before played in a Texas-Oklahoma game. Three still haven't.

On top of that, not all the players on Texas' roster are native Texans. Lauren Ebo and Aliyah Matharu are from Washington, D.C. Latasha Lattimore calls Canada home, Kobe King-Hawea is an Australian, and Femme Masudi is from the Republic of Congo.

Oklahoma will come to town Saturday night at the Erwin Center. But have no doubt, some Longhorns know exactly what time it is.

Freshman forward Aaliyah Moore went to high school less than 15 miles from OU's campus. UT associate head coach Dionnah Jackson-Durrett is No. 3 in the OU record books for career assists. Senior Audrey Warren has Sooners in her family, and her great-great-grandfather helped finance the first Sooner Schooner.

Warren said Friday that her crimson-clad family members have "grown to love women's basketball at Texas, but they're still Horns Down all the time. They love to throw it in my face, but it is what it is."

Since Warren arrived on campus, Texas has gone 5-2 against Oklahoma. One of those losses, however, occurred two weeks ago. On Jan. 29, a last-second shot by Liz Scott led the Sooners to a 65-63 win in Norman.

On Thursday, the NCAA announced that if the NCAA Tournament started this week, Oklahoma (No. 12 in this week's Associated Press Top 25) would be the ninth overall seed while No. 12 Texas would be the 15th overall seed. Oklahoma (20-3, 9-2 Big 12) is tied with Iowa State atop the conference standings; Texas (16-6, 6-5) is sixth.

So Saturday's showdown isn't just a rivalry game. As Texas senior Joanne Allen-Taylor put it, "I'm just focused on getting the win. That's it."

When Texas announces its starting lineup, it's a safe bet that Allen-Taylor's name will be called. The veteran guard has started each of the 53 games Schaefer has coached at Texas.

As for who joins her for the opening tip, that's anyone's guess. Texas has used 11 different starting lineups this season. It has started a different combination in each of its last four games. (For comparison's sake, No. 10 Baylor has started the same five players in all 23 of its games.)

Last season, Texas trotted out nine different lineups. But by this point of the calendar, UT had settled on a lineup — Allen-Taylor, Warren and the since-departed Charli Collier, Celeste Taylor and Kyra Lambert. Had Warren not been ill for UT's two games at the Big 12 Tournament, the Longhorns might have used that lineup for all of their final 13 contests of the season.

One year later, Texas doesn't have a set lineup. That won't change. Schaefer says he plans to mix and match based on matchups.

"I think when you can bring Audrey and Aliyah off the bench, it gives you a little spark in a lot of different ways," Schaefer said. "It's more about matchups than anything."

This season, "starter" might just be a label. Take Warren, for example. A 14-time starter, she has found a role off the bench, and Schaefer recently argued that "Audrey would have to be mentioned as the (sixth man) of the year in the Big 12."

On Jan. 15, Warren didn't start but sat for just the first 51 seconds of a game against West Virginia. Two of Texas' six double-double performances were recorded by Ebo and Lattimore in games they were reserves. Last month, Moore had a 15-rebound game off the bench.

Against Texas Tech on Wednesday, Schaefer decided a few minutes into the game that he wanted to go with a defense-first approach. Neither Warren nor Lattimore started, but they were two of the three Longhorns who played at least 30 minutes in the 61-56 win.

"I've always viewed it as it doesn't really matter if you start or it doesn't matter if you get 30 minutes or 20 minutes; it's more about what you do with the time that you're on the court," Warren said. "So if you come off the bench or you start, it's the productivity that you're giving the rest of the team."