No. 14 Texas to try to spoil No. 6 Iowa State's bid for history, a first-place stranglehold

Danny Davis
Hookem
Iowa State guard Emily Ryan passes the ball around Texas' Audrey Warren during their Jan. 19 game in Ames, Iowa. Texas has won four straight games over the Cyclones.

Wednesday's game

No. 14 Texas vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 7 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 23-21. A 66-48 victory in Ames last month was UT's fourth straight win in this series.

About the Cyclones: Joens and her sister, Aubrey, missed January's game against Texas because of the Big 12's health and safety protocols. Ashley Joens needs 12 points to become Iowa State's all-time leading scorer (2,150 points). ... Iowa State owns a one-game lead over Oklahoma for first place in the Big 12 standings. Fifth-place Texas is three games back. ... In a rout of TCU on Saturday, Ryan dished out an ISU-record 17 assists and the Cyclones' 19 3-pointers tied the school standard. ... Iowa State has beaten two ranked teams on the road.

About the Longhorns: Wednesday will mark the fifth time in a six-game span that Texas has faced a ranked team. ...  Ebo's nine offensive rebounds against Oklahoma last Saturday were the most for a Longhorn since Charli Collier last season. ... Senior Audrey Warren's 21 points in the OU game matched her career high. ... Retha Swindell, the first Black woman to play a sport at Texas and the basketball program's all-time leading rebounder, will be recognized at the game. She played at UT from 1975-79.