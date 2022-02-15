No. 14 Texas to try to spoil No. 6 Iowa State's bid for history, a first-place stranglehold

Wednesday's game

No. 14 Texas vs. No. 6 Iowa State, 7 p.m., Erwin Center

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 23-21. A 66-48 victory in Ames last month was UT's fourth straight win in this series.

About the Cyclones: Joens and her sister, Aubrey, missed January's game against Texas because of the Big 12's health and safety protocols. Ashley Joens needs 12 points to become Iowa State's all-time leading scorer (2,150 points). ... Iowa State owns a one-game lead over Oklahoma for first place in the Big 12 standings. Fifth-place Texas is three games back. ... In a rout of TCU on Saturday, Ryan dished out an ISU-record 17 assists and the Cyclones' 19 3-pointers tied the school standard. ... Iowa State has beaten two ranked teams on the road.

About the Longhorns: Wednesday will mark the fifth time in a six-game span that Texas has faced a ranked team. ... Ebo's nine offensive rebounds against Oklahoma last Saturday were the most for a Longhorn since Charli Collier last season. ... Senior Audrey Warren's 21 points in the OU game matched her career high. ... Retha Swindell, the first Black woman to play a sport at Texas and the basketball program's all-time leading rebounder, will be recognized at the game. She played at UT from 1975-79.