After beating ranked Iowa State and Oklahoma teams, No. 14 Texas travels to West Virginia

Hookem

Sunday's game

No. 14 Texas at West Virginia, 11 a.m., WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, W.Va.

TV/radio: ESPN2/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 14-10. The Longhorns beat West Virginia in Austin last month. West Virginia has won the last two matchups in Morgantown.

About the Longhorns: Aliyah Matharu is averaging a team-high 13.6 points, but the junior guard has not been UT's leading scorer in any of the last four games. ... Harmon needs five assists to pass Celina Rodrigo for fifth place on the freshman season assists list at Texas. And her 60 steals rank fifth already on the freshman list. ... In the last two games, Texas beat ranked opponents Iowa State and Oklahoma. ... The 10 turnovers in Wednesday's win over Iowa State were tied for Texas' third-fewest this season.

About the Mountaineers: West Virginia has played its last five games without leading scorer KK Deans (14.5 PPG), who's out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. ... Quinerly earned her first Big 12 freshman of the week award last week. A starter since Deans' injury, she has led WVU in scoring in two of the last three games. ... Of the 250 minutes in West Virginia's last six games, Smith has been on the court for 247. ... Among Big 12 teams, only Texas (22.2) is averaging more forced turnovers than WVU (20.3).

Danny Davis