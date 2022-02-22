Winners of its last four games, No. 11 Texas travels to meet Ayoka Lee, Kansas State

Wednesday's game

No. 11 Texas at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m., Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kan.

TV/radio: ESPN+ / 105.3

About the series: Texas leads 26-17. A 66-48 victory in Austin last month was UT's third straight victory over the Wildcats.

About the Longhorns: Harmon won her fourth Big 12 freshman of the week award on Monday. Over two games last week, she totaled 39 points, 14 rebounds, 16 assists and nine steals. ... Gaston's 13-point performance at West Virginia on Sunday was her first double-digit effort in nine games. She has scored at least 10 points eight times. ... Texas has forced at least 14 turnovers in every game. ... The Longhorns have won four straight. Two of those wins were on the road.

About the Wildcats: In the seven games since she scored an NCAA-record 61 points against Oklahoma, Lee is averaging 18.1 points. ... Kansas State has blocked a Big 12-best 144 shots. That's eighth-best nationally. ... Kansas State is 14-1 at home. The lone loss was a 73-70 setback to Iowa State, which is currently the No. 9 team in the country. ... Sundell and both of the Glenn sisters have been honored as the Big 12's freshman of the week at least once.