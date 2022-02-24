Listen to Austin 360 Radio

On Second Thought Ep. 251: Claudio Reyna on the Austin FC season opener, Danny Davis on Texas baseball

Cedric Golden
Hookem
Despite the club only having two players signed for next season, Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna says the Major League Soccer franchise will "have a squad ready to go when we need to in January."

Austin FC opens its sophomore season in MLS with a home match against Cincinnati FC on Saturday and sporting director Claudio Reyna is out for a quick turnaround similar to the one he providing in building league power in New York.

Reyna joins this week’s On Second Thought podcast and breaks down the changes he’s made in personnel, his expectations for head coach Josh Wolff and the overall process of turning an expansion franchise into a successful organization, on the pitch and off.

Statesman beat writer Danny Davis joins Ced and Kirk to discuss the hot start for Texas baseball, softball’s surprising early-season struggles and why Vic Schaefer is so upset despite a successful season thus far from his basketball team.