On Second Thought Ep. 251: Claudio Reyna on the Austin FC season opener, Danny Davis on Texas baseball

Austin FC opens its sophomore season in MLS with a home match against Cincinnati FC on Saturday and sporting director Claudio Reyna is out for a quick turnaround similar to the one he providing in building league power in New York.

Reyna joins this week’s On Second Thought podcast and breaks down the changes he’s made in personnel, his expectations for head coach Josh Wolff and the overall process of turning an expansion franchise into a successful organization, on the pitch and off.

