No. 11 Texas looks to keep the Big 12 ball rolling at home against struggling TCU

Hookem

Saturday's game

No. 11 Texas vs. TCU, 7 p.m., Erwin Center (capacity 16,540)

TV/radio: LHN/105.3

About the series: Texas leads 47-4. In January, the Longhorns rolled to a 68-47 victory in Fort Worth.

About the Horned Frogs: A fifth-year senior, Heard will be playing in her 150th career game — a Big 12 record. She's also 30 points away from becoming TCU's all-time leading scorer. ... Pebley has coached TCU to three wins over Texas, including in 2020, the Horned Frogs' only win in Austin. ... Mokwuah scored a career-high 22 points against Oklahoma on Wednesday. ... The Horned Frogs have lost 10 straight games.

About the Longhorns: Texas has won its last five games by an average of 13 points. ... In January, Ebo came off the bench and recorded 10 points and 13 rebounds in Fort Worth. That was one of her team-high three double-double performances this season. ... Junior guard Aliyah Matharu is responsible for 60 of UT's 129 3-pointers. ... Harmon (2.46 steals per game) and Audrey Warren (1.73) are first and eighth in the Big 12 in steals.

Danny Davis