No ifs, ands or butts: Too many empty seats at home is frustrating Texas' Vic Schaefer

At a press conference Friday, Texas point guard Rori Harmon was asked if the Longhorns are peaking.

No. 11 Texas (20-6, 10-5 Big 12) has won five straight games. Only six teams have a better NET ranking.

"In previous press conferences, a lot of people have asked, ‘Do you think the team is starting to come together?’” Harmon said. "We definitely are, but we have so much more room to grow. And we have a lot more season left."

Golden:Rori Harmon embraces the challenge of dreaded freshman wall

While the Longhorns have the postseason to look forward to, there actually isn't that much of the regular season left. UT has two more home games and a trip to Kansas still on the calendar.

On Saturday, Texas will host a struggling TCU team. But will the Longhorns have much of a home-court advantage?

Over 13 games this season at the Erwin Center, Texas is averaging a crowd of 2,649. That's No. 37 nationally. The Erwin Center's capacity is 16,540.

Four Big 12 schools are averaging bigger crowds. And Texas trails 19 unranked teams. Texas Tech (4,635), Minnesota (3,166) and Wisconsin (2,867) all have losing records, and Arizona State (2,725) is 12-12.

Those numbers have drawn the ire of Texas coach Vic Schaefer, who worked in front of an average crowd of 7,681 during his final season at Mississippi State. Earlier this week, UT's second-year coach expressed both disappointment and frustration in a response to a question about the final games being played at the Erwin Center.

"You've got a top-10 basketball team in your community, and you're not even in the top, whatever, in attendance. That's sad," Schaefer said. "It's very disappointing. It's frustrating for me as a coach. You know, these kids deserve better.

"They're fun to watch. I love coaching them. They play an exciting brand; we ain't out there standing around in some high school 2-3 zone, playing hope-you-miss defense. We're playing our rear off," he said. "These kids are playing their tail off. They're tough; they're aggressive; they're physical.

"When you walk out of this arena, whether you've got a son or a daughter, you can't help but look at those kids and go, ‘Hey, I want you to play like Rori Harmon. I want you to play like Audrey Warren. ... I want you to play as hard on both ends as (Joanne Allen-Taylor).’ You can go down the list of every player on my team. These kids warrant it; they deserve it. I get it. I've heard all the excuses. I get all that, but there's no excuse for it. None."

More:NCAA seeding a topic as Texas hits regular season's home stretch

Of those excuses that Schaefer alluded to, there are a few. This season is still being played in a pandemic. In nonconference play, UT hosted just one team that currently has a top-200 NET ranking. It's a chore to get to downtown Austin during the workweek. (It should be noted, though, that UT's average attendance for weekend games is just 2,916.)

But if Schaefer believes there's no excuse for the excuses, who deserves the blame?

In recent years, fans have shown plenty of apathy toward women's sports at UT. Last November, volleyball coach Jerritt Elliott pointed out that his perennial powerhouse program had historically been unable to sell out 4,000-seat Gregory Gym for first- and second-round matches of the NCAA Tournament, and said, "We need to be able to do that." In women's basketball, Texas last boasted top-20 attendance numbers in 2018.

As a department, Texas has seemingly skimped on the promotions for the UT women. There's been no "Party at the Tower" promised to the students. No mimosas have been given out at the women's games.

The women's basketball program has also been less accessible to the media. All of the media availabilities hosted by the UT men have been done in person. Since a coronavirus outbreak within his program in December, many of Schaefer's media meetings have been conducted over Zoom. The media has yet to meet with three of Schaefer's players and all three of his assistants.

"I think we can all share in the responsibility and the accountability of why it hasn't happened," Schaefer said. "It's not like that everywhere else. It just seems to be an issue here, for our team, and that's not good."

More:Longhorn guard Shay Holle sees her role grow for No. 11 Texas

Schaefer was more reserved in his attendance-related comments Friday. His players, though, backed their coach. Sophomore guard Shay Holle, an Austin native who grew up rooting for the Longhorns, told reporters that "we're all on his side with that."

"A lot of times, our away games have way more fans than we do at home, which it's more fun when there's more fans," Holle said. "So a lot of times, the away games are more fun than the home games, which I don't think it should ever be like that."

Added Harmon: "We do appreciate the dedicated fans that do come. ... I feel like we do deserve a lot more people at our games."

In the aftermath of Schaefer's rant, a local reporter suggested that having football players in the crowd could draw in more fans. That led to starters DeMarvion Overshown, Xavier Worthy and Jake Majors pledging that they'd be in attendance Saturday night.