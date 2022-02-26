'It's always fun being on a winning streak': No. 11 Texas keeps rolling with a rout of TCU

With a little more than two minutes left in a game against TCU on Saturday night, Texas point guard Rori Harmon alley'd and teammate Aaliyah Moore oop'd.

The highlight was an exclamation point in a 77-42 win at the Erwin Center for the Longhorns. And as Moore completed the lay-in, the Longhorns on the bench — ranging from injured reserve Kobe King-Hawea to the veteran Joanne Allen-Taylor — celebrated.

With the trouncing of TCU, No. 11 Texas (21-6, 11-5 Big 12) ran its winning streak to six games. The Longhorns last won six consecutive conference contests during the 2017-18 season.

"I think at this point in the season, every win's a good win, home or away," sophomore guard Shay Holle said. "We have a lot to play for right now so it's really exciting. It's always fun being on a winning streak but the most important game's the next game."

TCU (6-19, 2-14) grabbed two early leads on Saturday night, but the first quarter ended with Texas on top. Texas ended the first quarter on a 7-0 run and the Longhorns kept on sprinting.

To open the second quarter, Texas had three straight possessions in which Harmon set up a basket with an assist. The Longhorns went onto shoot 68.8% from the field over the 10-minute session. A seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter ballooned into a 48-26 advantage by halftime.

During the second quarter, seven Longhorns scored. DeYona Gaston, who scored 10 points in the first quarter, was not one of them.

Aliyah Matharu led Texas with seven points and four steals in the second quarter. Matharu, Harmon and Holle knocked down the three 3-pointers that Texas attempted in the quarter. A buzzer-beating jumper by Latasha Lattimore was the freshman's third field goal of the frame.

After the game, Allen-Taylor was asked if there was something magical about UT's takeover in the second quarter. Allen-Taylor replied that the dominant quarter was the result of "hard work."

"I wouldn't say magical," Allen-Taylor added. "It's just what we do."

Texas extended its lead in the third quarter, but that 17-10 win on the scoreboard was overshadowed by injuries to Gaston and Audrey Warren. In the aftermath of a Gaston basket with 7:13 left, the sophomore forward suffered a head injury.

Gaston was replaced by Warren. Two minutes later, Warren crumbled to the floor after she was hit in the head by a TCU player. Warren, a senior who has a documented history with concussions, was eventually assisted into the locker room. Neither Warren nor Gaston returned to the Texas bench.

In his postgame press conference, Schaefer said Gaston and Warren had been evaluated but he hadn't seen either player. Schaefer ceded the microphone to Allen-Taylor for the team's official update.

"They're fine," Allen-Taylor said.

Gaston's injury ended what was a historic night for the Pearland product. Gaston led all players with her 16 points. More notably, she was 8-for-8 from the field.

In UT's history, only six players have ever recorded a perfect shooting percentage in a game. Texas mandates that a player attempt at least eight shots in order to be considered for the school's single-game shooting percentage record.

Five seasons ago, Kelsey Lang went 11-for-11 in a rout of New Orleans. Angela Jackson made the nine shots she took in 1997 against UCF. Gaston's 8-for-8 effort matched the perfect performances of Amy Claborn (1990 vs. SMU), Cara Priddy (1985 vs. Arkansas) and Audrey Smith (1984 vs. Houston).

"She's been working," Schaefer said. "I've always said l think that her top end is way out there. She played really well tonight. I hated that she got popped on top of the head."

Texas earned its 21st victory in front of an announced crowd of 4,157. Texas football players DeMarvion Overshown, Quinn Ewers, Xavier Worthy and Jake Majors were in the house. As was UT student Jaskaran Singh, who won the Jeopardy! National College Championship earlier in the week.

That was the program's second-largest crowd this season. UT was averaging 2,649 fans per home game, which ranked 37th nationally.

"At one point, I couldn't even hear the play being called, which is a good problem to have in my opinion," Holle said. "It was a lot of fun. Definitely a better turnout that we were hoping for."

Tip-ins: Texas scored 38 points off TCU's 26 turnovers. TCU scored just four points off UT's 11 giveaways. ... Allen-Taylor added 12 points. At UT's press conference, Allen-Taylor said she has not yet decided if she will use the extra year of eligibility that she received because of the pandemic. She will participate in UT's Senior Day festivities next week. ... Harmon 's 11 assists tied a career high. ... Lauren Heard and Okako Adika both scored 11 points for TCU. Heard played in her 150th career game on Saturday, which is a new Big 12 record.