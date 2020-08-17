BEVO BEAT Women's Basketball For the second time in 2020, Washington adds ex-Longhorn Sug Sutton to its WNBA roster Posted August 17th, 2020

Former Texas guard Sug Sutton will get a second chance with the Washington Mystics.

Sutton was signed by the Mystics on Sunday. To make room on its roster for Sutton, Washington waived veteran guard Essence Carson.

A 5-8 point guard, Sutton was originally drafted by Washington with the final pick of this spring’s WNBA Draft. Due to coronavirus restrictions, however, Sutton never practiced with the Mystics ahead of the league’s roster deadline in May. She was waived on May 25.

Washington won the 2019 WNBA championship last year, but the team is only 3-7 this year. All of the WNBA’s games this season are being played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Each team has 22 regular-season games on its schedule.

Sutton, who averaged 10.4 points and 4.1 assists per game as a senior, gives Texas a third representative in the WNBA. Ariel Atkins is also on Washington’s roster, and she ranks 16th in the league with her 14.4 points per game. New York rookie Joyner Holmes is contributing 3.0 and 2.0 rebounds per game.

