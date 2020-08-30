BEVO BEAT Football Texas sophomore Jared Wiley’s roles in 2020 to include catching, blocking and maybe kicking Posted August 30th, 2020

This season, sophomore Jared Wiley will likely see his name twice on Texas’ depth chart.

Wiley’s appearance among the tight ends is expected. Wiley played that position as a true freshman, and he will battle senior Cade Brewer, redshirt freshman Brayden Liebrock and converted receiver Malcolm Epps for playing time in 2020. Wiley started twice and made a 15-yard catch last season.

Longhorn fans, though, may be a little surprised to learn that Wiley is also currently serving as UT’s backup kicker.

Tom Herman briefly mentioned Wiley’s standing among his kickers during a media availability on Sunday. Texas has an established starter in junior Cameron Dicker, who boasts a 57-yard field goal and a game-winner against Oklahoma on his resume. But if something were to happen to Dicker the Kicker, Texas would apparently turn to Wiley instead of the walk-on legs belonging to Zach Lindner, Erwin Von Nacher and Logan Smith.

Don’t let Wiley’s 6-7, 254-pound frame fool you. During his senior year at Temple High, Wiley was 34-for-38 on extra-point attempts. He also didn’t miss a field goal. The longest of Wiley’s five field goals was from 32 yards out.

Once rated as a three-star recruit, Wiley earned all-district honors at three different positions in high school. He was lauded as District 18-5A’s top punter in 2016. The following year, he was an all-district tight end. After he took over as Temple’s quarterback during his senior year, Wiley split District 12-6A’s Offensive MVP award.

