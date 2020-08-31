BEVO BEAT Football Longhorn Confidential: Reporting on recruiting and high school football in 2020 Posted August 31st, 2020

The American-Statesman’s Danny Davis and Mike Craven are joined by Thomas Jones to talk about what access and coverage will look like at high school games this fall. Thomas also breaks down his list of the 100 best football players from the Austin area and two local products who are now at Texas.

The top 100: Ranking the best football players in Austin’s history

The Dotted Line: Texas commit Jonathon Brooks starts season; JD Coffey readies for action

