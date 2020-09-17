BEVO BEAT Football Longhorn Confidential: The recruits that got away? Posted September 17th, 2020

No, the Longhorn can’t sign every recruit from the state of Texas. But in today’s Longhorn Confidential, the American-Statesman’s Danny Davis and Mike Craven discuss the top football players from the Lone State State who will sign with Texas’ Big 12 rivals. LBJ safety Andrew Mukuba also updates us on his recruitment.

