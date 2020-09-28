BEVO BEAT Football Following their comeback wins, Sam Ehlinger splits Big 12 award with Kansas State’s Skylar Thompson Posted September 28th, 2020

Advertisement

In two games this season, Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger has recorded a completion percentage of 71.2.

When it comes to Big 12 awards, Ehlinger boasts a percentage of 100.

On Monday, Ehlinger was named the Big 12’s offensive player of the week for the second time this season. Ehlinger shared this week’s award with Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson.

Advertisement

Ehlinger had five touchdown passes in a 63-56 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday. He also ran for a 2-yard score. Ehlinger guided UT to 15 points in the final 3:13 of regulation, and then threw a 12-yard touchdown pass in overtime.

Bohls: That’s Sam Ehlinger, with a hard ‘g’ — as in great

For the season, Ehlinger has thrown for 688 yards and 10 touchdowns. No other FBS-level quarterback has more than eight touchdown passes.

In his team’s comeback win over No. 3 Oklahoma, Thompson rushed for three touchdowns and threw for a career-high 334 yards. On Monday, the Big 12 also honored Kansas State defensive back Jahron McPherson (co-defensive), Iowa State defensive end JaQuan Bailey (co-defensive) and Baylor’s Trestan Ebner (special teams). Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who attended Cedar Ridge High in Round Rock, was named the conference’s top newcomer.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.