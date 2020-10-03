BEVO BEAT Big 12 football LIVE BLOG: No. 9 Texas loses to TCU, 33-31 Posted October 3rd, 2020

After a shootout with Texas Tech ended with a 63-56 Longhorn victory in overtime last weekend, Texas football (2-0) is back at DKR to host the TCU Horn Frogs (0-1). TCU has beaten Texas six times in eight meetings since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Horn Frogs won last year, 37-27, after Sam Ehlinger threw four interceptions. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

Horned Frogs fans know with absolute certainty one truism in this crazy football life: Gary Patterson owns Texas.https://t.co/LlxegSo2WC pic.twitter.com/87H2wsClCf — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Texas WR Jake Smith is also on the field for pre-game warmups. Also, QB Sam Ehlinger is not wearing any kind of brace. Looks totally normal. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

We've got QUESTIONS ahead of tomorrow's game https://t.co/5h4ih44oD9 — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) October 2, 2020

🥊 Sam Ehlinger vs. Max Duggan

🥊 UT's safeties vs. TCU's safeties

🥊 Josh Thompson vs. Quentin Johnston

🥊 Christian Jones vs. Ochaun Mathis

🥊 Cameron Dicker vs. Griffin Kellhttps://t.co/it0gNq0LVy pic.twitter.com/1WqrmhvMGP — Danny Davis (@aasdanny) October 3, 2020

TCU wins the toss and will defer. Texas QB Sam Ehlinger and Co. coming up first. We're about to get underway. Game on Fox. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

TCU got on the board first on a Darwin Barlow touchdown to give the Horned Frogs a 7-0 lead with 4:01 left in the first quarter. 11 plays, 67 yards on the drive for TCU.

Touchdown TCU. Barlow battles his way in for the 1-yard score. Huge missed holding call on TCU on Duggan's near-TD run. Alas, it's TCU 7, Texas 0. 4:01 1Q — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Texas DB Tyler Owens (hamstring) is out for the remainder of today’s game, per UT. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Sam Ehlinger has started 0-for-4 for the first time in his Texas career. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

In a penalty-filled first quarter, the refs picked up the flag on an obvious hold by TCU's Andrew Coker on DeMarvion Overshown. The Frogs cash in a short TD run by Darwin Barlow. 7-0 with 4:01 left in the first. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 3, 2020

The Longhorns evened the score just before the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Ehlinger to Jake Smith. 10 plays, 75 yards on the drive for Texas.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger finds Smith on a shallow crossing route. Smith got across the line before knocked backward. Reviews are inconclusive, so it stands. It's a 6-yard score. Welcome back, Jake. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

One hour after kickoff, it's 7-7 here in Austin. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

End of 1Q: Texas 7, TCU 7. 13 total penalties for 99 yards. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

TCU started the second quarter with a 4-play, 75-yard drive that ended touchdown run by max Duggan with14:22 left until halftime.

Touchdown TCU. Duggan takes it in easy peasy from 5 yards out. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

TCU is keying on Sam Ehlinger on every run play. What else do you have in your bag, Yurcich? — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 3, 2020

Texas quickly tied on Ehlinger’s second touchdown pass, a 45-yarder to Eagles. Four plays, 63 yards on the drive for Texas.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger finds a wide-open Eagles for 45 yards. Huge strike. Protection held up well. Right on the money. It's 14-14. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Nice job by Sam Ehlinger to step in the pocket and deliver a real rope to Brennan Eagles for a 45-yard TD. Horns tie it at 14-14, two minutes into the second quarter. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 3, 2020

Ehlinger now with 12 touchdown passes to lead the nation. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 3, 2020

TCU took the lead back on a field goal just before halftime, and then added to it after an Ehlinger interception.

TCU gets a 28-yard FG. Frogs back on top 17-14. 1:28 2Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Interception Texas. Van Zandt with an easy pick when Josh Moore kept running, not knowing the ball would be short. Frogs go the other way to the Horns 10. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Frogs get another FG off the Ehlinger INT. TCU now up 20-14. 0:55 in 2Q. Both teams are also now equal on the non-pass interference calls. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Halftime in Austin: TCU 20, No. 9 Texas 14. A game dominated by penalties. Frogs just lining up, doing their thing, making more plays. pic.twitter.com/hAbHubqPKC — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Big difference. TCU can run the ball (114 yards) and Texas cannot (31). — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 3, 2020

Jay Hartzell gets some love at midfield at the half. He was officially named the university president last month. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 3, 2020

One sloppy Saturday: No. 9 Texas is looking sluggish, trails TCU at halftime 20-14 https://t.co/fKNm1cVXxm — Hookem.com (@bevobeat) October 3, 2020

Another field goal for TCU in the third quarter extended the lead for the Horned Frogs.

TCU's Griffin Kell with a 49-yard FG. Frogs now lead 23-14. 12:11 in 3Q. Another wild comeback will be needed for this one. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Texas holding TCU to FGs, but Frogs have scored on five of their last six series. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 3, 2020

An TCU offsides penalty on a field goal attempt brought the Longhorns offense back on the field, scoring on a 4th and short on a pass from Ehlinger to Roschon Johnson. Eight plays, 87 yards on the drive for Texas.

Touchdown Texas. Ehlinger to RoJo, a quick pass on the left side, and Johnson just bullies his way in. Huge gamble by Herman pays off. ALWAYS TRUST THE BINDER. TCU's lead cut down to 23-21. 9:55 3Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

All kidding about the Binder aside, that's Herman trusting QB1. You must rely on your best players to make a play. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Gary Patterson was very conservative on a third-and-17, got a FG. Tom Herman goes for it on fourth down and gets a TD. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 3, 2020

Mike Yurcich reached into the Greg Davis playbook with a hitch pass call on fourth-and-2. Ah, the good old days. Roschon Johnson takes it in for the score. #Horns trail 23-21 with 9:55 left in the third quarter. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 3, 2020

Ehlinger now with 13 touchdown passes on the year. Will he get 5 today for third game in a row? — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 3, 2020

Texas trailed by two going into the fourth quarter.

Holy smokes. Duggan with a perfect ball to Conwright down the sideline for 34 yards. TCU now at the Texas 15. End of 3Q. Frogs lead 23-21. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

TCU added another field goal to extend its lead.

Coburn snuffs out a third-down running play, and TCU has to settle for another FG. TCU back up 26-21. 13:36 4Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

A 40-yard run by Johnson set up Ehlinger’s fourth touchdown of the day, giving the Longhorns a 29-26 lead after a two-point conversion. 10 plays, 75 yards on the drive with 9:56 left in the game.

Now the Horns running game is clicking. RoJo's long run for 40 yards. Ingram with a hard-charging 4-yard gain, then 8 more. First-and-goal at the 7. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Horns go up 29-26 on Ehlinger's TD pass to Malcolm Epps and Keaontay Ingram's conversion run. There's 9:56 left. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 3, 2020

Texas with its first lead of the game. Great use of tight ends today. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 3, 2020

Ehlinger with only 14 completions but has 4 touchdown passes. — Kirk Bohls (@kbohls) October 3, 2020

TCU took the lead right back after a 26-yard touchdown run by Duggan. Five plays, 43 yards on the drive to give the Horned Frogs a 33-29 lead with 4:01 left in the game.

Touchdown TCU. Duggan just takes it straight up the gut for a 26-yard score. Very nice call. Horns allowed lots of open space in the defensive backfield. TCU back up 33-29. 4:01 4Q. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

The middle of the Texas defense was wide open and Max Duggan noticed. His 26-year-old TD run gives the Frogs a 33-29 lead with 4:01 left in the game. Texas defense looked tired on the drive after the offense went three and out. #horns #hookem — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 3, 2020

A big run by Ingram got the Longhorns to the goal line but a fumble at the one gave it back to the Horned Frogs.

Ingram got open down the seam, nobody picked him up. That's a huge 52-yard gain. Horns cooking. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Turnover Texas. Ingram fumbled the ball trying to reach for the goal line. WOW. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Ingram caught 52 yard pass, then ran for another 17. He fumbles on a third carry but you wonder why a team with a deep backfield doesn't give it to a fresher back or run Ehlinger there? Ingram had to be gassed there though he did exercise poor ball security there. #horns #hookem — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 3, 2020

TCU then ran out the clock, getting a safety but still winning game, 33-31.

Final in Austin: TCU 33, No. 9 Texas 31. Rather sloppy overall. Ehlinger's 4 TDs still not enough. TCU's Gary Patterson now 7-2 against Texas since joining Big 12. — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Texas gave this game away. — Cedric Golden (@CedGolden) October 3, 2020

