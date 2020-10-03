TCU Horned Frogs running back Darwin Barlow (24) looks for room to run in the first quarter against Texas Longhorns defensive back Chris Brown (15) of an NCAA college football game Oct 3, 2020; Austin, Texas, USA; at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell-USA TODAY Sports

BEVO BEAT Big 12 football

LIVE BLOG: No. 9 Texas loses to TCU, 33-31

Posted October 3rd, 2020

Keff Ciardello

keffciardello@gmail.com

After a shootout with Texas Tech ended with a 63-56 Longhorn victory in overtime last weekend, Texas football (2-0) is back at DKR to host the TCU Horn Frogs (0-1). TCU has beaten Texas six times in eight meetings since the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Horn Frogs won last year, 37-27, after Sam Ehlinger threw four interceptions. For live updates, photos and analysis from the American-Statesman’s Brian Davis, Danny Davis, Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden, checkout our live blog:

 

TCU got on the board first on a Darwin Barlow touchdown to give the Horned Frogs a 7-0 lead with 4:01 left in the first quarter. 11 plays, 67 yards on the drive for TCU.

 

 

The Longhorns evened the score just before the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Ehlinger to Jake Smith. 10 plays, 75 yards on the drive for Texas.

 

 

TCU started the second quarter with a 4-play, 75-yard drive that ended touchdown run by max Duggan with14:22 left until halftime.

 

 

Texas quickly tied on Ehlinger’s second touchdown pass, a 45-yarder to Eagles. Four plays, 63 yards on the drive for Texas.

 

 

TCU took the lead back on a field goal just before halftime, and then added to it after an Ehlinger interception.

 

 

Another field goal for TCU in the third quarter extended the lead for the Horned Frogs.

 

 

An TCU offsides penalty on a field goal attempt brought the Longhorns offense back on the field, scoring on a 4th and short on a pass from Ehlinger to Roschon Johnson. Eight plays, 87 yards on the drive for Texas.

 

 

Texas trailed by two going into the fourth quarter.

 

 

TCU added another field goal to extend its lead.

 

 

A 40-yard run by Johnson set up Ehlinger’s fourth touchdown of the day, giving the Longhorns a 29-26 lead after a two-point conversion. 10 plays, 75 yards on the drive with 9:56 left in the game.

 

 

TCU took the lead right back after a 26-yard touchdown run by Duggan. Five plays, 43 yards on the drive to give the Horned Frogs a 33-29 lead with 4:01 left in the game.

 

 

 

A big run by Ingram got the Longhorns to the goal line but a fumble at the one gave it back to the Horned Frogs.

 

 

 

TCU then ran out the clock, getting a safety but still winning game, 33-31.

