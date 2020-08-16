BEVO BEAT Football Texas freshman WR Troy Omeire out for season after suffering torn ACL Posted August 16th, 2020

Advertisement

Texas coach Tom Herman likely was trying to be optimistic Saturday when he said freshman receiver Troy Omeire simply “tweaked” his knee. It was far worse.

The university confirmed Sunday that Omeire had suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament injury and will miss the 2020 season. UT called it a non-contact injury but will still require surgery.

“This a little setback … I’ll be back better than I ever was,” Omeire tweeted Sunday morning.

Advertisement

Texas had gone through just eight practices and one intrasquad scrimmage. But Omeire, a 6-foor-3 standout from Sugar Land, had already turned head with some sensational grabs. Herman said Omeire left Saturday’s scrimmage after he “tweaked his knee.”

Omeire was ranked 48th on the American-Stateman’s Fab 55 recruiting list. He had 65 catches for 906 yards and 10 receiving touchdowns as a senior.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.