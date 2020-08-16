BEVO BEAT Men's Basketball Texas lands three-star F David Joplin, third recruit for Shaka Smart’s 2021 recruiting class Posted August 16th, 2020

Advertisement

Thanks to COVID-19, the summer recruiting schedule has been thrown all out of whack. That hasn’t stopped the Texas men’s basketball staff from picking up commitments, though.

Coach Shaka Smart gained his third recruit for the 2021 class Sunday when forward David Joplin announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-foot-7 standout from Brookfield, Wisc., was also considering Iowa State, Georgetown, Minnesota and Vanderbilt.

The Longhorns also have commitments from forward Keeyan Itejere (6-9) and guard Emarion Ellis (6-5).

Texas’ class currently ranks third among all Big 12 teams and 24th nationally, according to 247Sports.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.