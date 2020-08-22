BEVO BEAT Football
Texas adds a quarterback to its Class of 2021 as Austin High’s Charles Wright flips from Iowa State
Posted August 22nd, 2020
It didn’t take long for Texas to find a new quarterback for its 2021 recruiting class.
Austin High senior Charles Wright gave a verbal commitment to UT’s football program on Saturday. Wright had been committed to Iowa State since February. But this weekend, Wright tweeted that “It’s been a life long dream of mine to be a Longhorn and I’m extremely excited to start this new chapter in my life.”
COMMITTED!! #Hookem 🤘🤘 pic.twitter.com/73jfbxJobA
— Charles Wright (@cwrightjr14) August 22, 2020
Wright is rated by 247Sports as a three-star pro-style quarterback. He also holds offers from Arkansas and North Carolina State. Wright’s announcement comes five days after fellow senior Jalen Milroe, a four-star quarterback from Katy Tompkins, switched his commitment from Texas to Alabama.
This season will be Wright’s third on Austin High’s varsity roster. During his time with the Maroons, the 6-1, 194-pound Wright has thrown for 5,780 yards and 57 touchdowns.
Wright joins a 2021 recruiting class that features 17 pledges but no other quarterbacks. The Longhorns signed two quarterbacks — Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson — during the 2020 recruiting cycle. No quarterback is ranked higher in the Class of 2022 than recent UT commit Quinn Ewers.
|PLAYER
|POS.
|HIGH SCHOOL
|STARS
|COMMITMENT DATE
|Hayden Conner
|OT
|Katy Taylor
|4
|July 23 (2019)
|Juan Davis
|WR/TE
|Everman
|3
|July 26 (2019)
|Billy Bowman
|ATH
|Denton Ryan
|4
|July 31 (2019)
|Derrick Harris Jr.
|DE
|New Caney
|4
|Aug. 3 (2019)
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|ATH
|Denton Ryan
|5
|Sept. 8 (2019)
|Jordon Thomas
|DE
|Port Arthur Memorial
|4
|May 2
|Morice Blackwell
|OLB
|Arlington Martin
|4
|May 10
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|Hallettsville
|3
|May 15
|Casey Cain
|WR
|Warren Easton (La.)
|3
|May 15
|Isaac Pearson
|P
|ProKick Austrailia
|NR
|May 29
|Ishmael Ibraheem
|CB
|Dallas Kimball
|4
|June 15
|JD Coffey
|S
|Kennedale
|4
|June 15
|Jamier Johnson
|CB
|John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)
|4
|July 3
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.)
|3
|July 27
|Michael Myslinski
|C
|Bishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
|3
|Aug. 6
|Jaden Alexis
|WR
|Monarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.)
|3
|Aug. 8
|Charles Wright
|QB
|Austin
|3
|Aug. 22
