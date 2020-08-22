BEVO BEAT Football Texas adds a quarterback to its Class of 2021 as Austin High’s Charles Wright flips from Iowa State Posted August 22nd, 2020

It didn’t take long for Texas to find a new quarterback for its 2021 recruiting class.

Austin High senior Charles Wright gave a verbal commitment to UT’s football program on Saturday. Wright had been committed to Iowa State since February. But this weekend, Wright tweeted that “It’s been a life long dream of mine to be a Longhorn and I’m extremely excited to start this new chapter in my life.”

Wright is rated by 247Sports as a three-star pro-style quarterback. He also holds offers from Arkansas and North Carolina State. Wright’s announcement comes five days after fellow senior Jalen Milroe, a four-star quarterback from Katy Tompkins, switched his commitment from Texas to Alabama.

This season will be Wright’s third on Austin High’s varsity roster. During his time with the Maroons, the 6-1, 194-pound Wright has thrown for 5,780 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Wright joins a 2021 recruiting class that features 17 pledges but no other quarterbacks. The Longhorns signed two quarterbacks — Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson — during the 2020 recruiting cycle. No quarterback is ranked higher in the Class of 2022 than recent UT commit Quinn Ewers.

PLAYER POS. HIGH SCHOOL STARS COMMITMENT DATE Hayden Conner OT Katy Taylor 4 July 23 (2019) Juan Davis WR/TE Everman 3 July 26 (2019) Billy Bowman ATH Denton Ryan 4 July 31 (2019) Derrick Harris Jr. DE New Caney 4 Aug. 3 (2019) Ja'Tavion Sanders ATH Denton Ryan 5 Sept. 8 (2019) Jordon Thomas DE Port Arthur Memorial 4 May 2 Morice Blackwell OLB Arlington Martin 4 May 10 Jonathon Brooks RB Hallettsville 3 May 15 Casey Cain WR Warren Easton (La.) 3 May 15 Isaac Pearson P ProKick Austrailia NR May 29 Ishmael Ibraheem CB Dallas Kimball 4 June 15 JD Coffey S Kennedale 4 June 15 Jamier Johnson CB John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.) 4 July 3 Gunnar Helm TE Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.) 3 July 27 Michael Myslinski C Bishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.) 3 Aug. 6 Jaden Alexis WR Monarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.) 3 Aug. 8 Charles Wright QB Austin 3 Aug. 22

