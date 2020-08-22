Austin High quarterback Charles Wright (2) looks to throw against Westlake in Austin on Sept. 20, 2019. Wright has joined Texas' 2021 recruiting class. [LOLA GOMEZ / AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

BEVO BEAT Football

Texas adds a quarterback to its Class of 2021 as Austin High’s Charles Wright flips from Iowa State

Posted August 22nd, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

It didn’t take long for Texas to find a new quarterback for its 2021 recruiting class.

Austin High senior Charles Wright gave a verbal commitment to UT’s football program on Saturday. Wright had been committed to Iowa State since February. But this weekend, Wright tweeted that “It’s been a life long dream of mine to be a Longhorn and I’m extremely excited to start this new chapter in my life.”

Wright is rated by 247Sports as a three-star pro-style quarterback. He also holds offers from Arkansas and North Carolina State. Wright’s announcement comes five days after fellow senior Jalen Milroe, a four-star quarterback from Katy Tompkins, switched his commitment from Texas to Alabama.

This season will be Wright’s third on Austin High’s varsity roster. During his time with the Maroons, the 6-1, 194-pound Wright has thrown for 5,780 yards and 57 touchdowns.

Wright joins a 2021 recruiting class that features 17 pledges but no other quarterbacks. The Longhorns signed two quarterbacks — Hudson Card and Ja’Quinden Jackson — during the 2020 recruiting cycle. No quarterback is ranked higher in the Class of 2022 than recent UT commit Quinn Ewers.

PLAYERPOS.HIGH SCHOOLSTARSCOMMITMENT DATE
Hayden ConnerOTKaty Taylor4July 23 (2019)
Juan DavisWR/TEEverman3July 26 (2019)
Billy BowmanATHDenton Ryan4July 31 (2019)
Derrick Harris Jr.DENew Caney4Aug. 3 (2019)
Ja'Tavion SandersATHDenton Ryan5Sept. 8 (2019)
Jordon ThomasDEPort Arthur Memorial4May 2
Morice BlackwellOLBArlington Martin4May 10
Jonathon BrooksRBHallettsville3May 15
Casey CainWRWarren Easton (La.)3May 15
Isaac PearsonPProKick AustrailiaNRMay 29
Ishmael IbraheemCBDallas Kimball4June 15
JD CoffeySKennedale4June 15
Jamier JohnsonCBJohn Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)4July 3
Gunnar HelmTECherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.)3July 27
Michael MyslinskiCBishop Kennedy (Jacksonville, Fla.)3Aug. 6
Jaden AlexisWRMonarch Prep (Pompano Beach, Fla.)3Aug. 8
Charles WrightQBAustin3Aug. 22

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Texas ex Scottie Scheffler posts a historic 59 at Northern Trust

Next story

After a long stay in the minors, ex-Longhorn Mark Payton finally reaches baseball’s biggest stage