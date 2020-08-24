Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) and running back Keaontay Ingram (26) wait to take the field before a game against Iowa State on Nov. 16, 2019 in Ames, Iowa. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

BEVO BEAT Football

Texas starts 14th in Associated Press Top 25 in what will be wild, unpredictable season

Posted August 24th, 2020

Brian Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

This will be an unpredictable college football season. But let the record reflect that Texas started 14th in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

It’s the fourth straight season the Longhorns have appeared in the preseason Top 25, all under coach Tom Herman’s watch.

Last season, Texas started 10th, got as high as ninth but ultimately finished 25th after an 8-5 season capped by a win in the Alamo Bowl.

Advertisement

UT returns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, left tackle Sam Cosmi, running back Keaontay Ingram, edge rusher Joseph Ossai and a slew of defensive backs, including safety Caden Sterns.

All that said, this is not a normal preseason poll and not a normal year, thanks to COVID-19. Clemson is the preseason No. 1 team followed by Ohio State and Alabama. But the Buckeyes won’t be playing this season as the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled for the fall over coronavirus fears.

Thus, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon are left to play the what-if game. So will No. 12 Wisconsin.

But No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 15 Oklahoma State are getting ready. Both the Big 12 and SEC announced 10-game schedules while the ACC is planning an 11-game slate.

The AP published a story earlier this month explaining its decision about how the poll will work. Here in the poll’s 85th year, AP released the preseason poll as if everything was normal. Going forward this season, all poll updates will include only those teams that are actually playing.

“The preseason poll has always been a speculative ranking of teams based on last year’s results and knowledge about the new makeup of teams,” AP’s global sports editor Michael Giarrusso said while explaining the decision.

“This year, we think it is crucial to give all the teams and all their fans a snapshot look at what the Top 25 would have been to open the season,” Giarrusso added.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

After a long stay in the minors, ex-Longhorn Mark Payton finally reaches baseball’s biggest stage

Next story

Texas to add Marianna Singletary, South Carolina’s top volleyball player, to its roster in 2022