From Anderson to Tucker: Texas announces the names of its Hall of Honor's 14 newest inductees Posted August 26th, 2020

On Wednesday, 14 former Longhorns received the call to Texas’ Hall.

Texas will induct 14 people into its Hall of Honor, the athletic department has announced. Former men’s basketball coach Tom Penders will join 13 athletes in the Class of 2020. Plans for the annual induction ceremony have not yet been set.

Two of this year’s notable inductees are football players Jordan Shipley and Jamaal Charles. Shipley last played at Texas in 2009, but he remains the school’s all-time leader in career receptions (248). Charles enjoyed an 11-year career in the NFL after he became the fourth-leading rusher in UT’s history.

Other inductees include golfer Brad Elder, a four-time All-American, and volleyball’s Juliann Faucette Johnson and soccer’s Kasey Moore Powers, who both earned All-American accolades on three occasions. Alexandria Anderson and Erika Hansen-Stebbins, who respectively won individual NCAA titles in track and field and women’s swimming and diving, will join the Hall of Honor. UT also honored P.J. Tucker and D.J. Augustin on the same day that both ex-Longhorns will participate in NBA playoff games.

Here is the Texas Hall of Honor’s Class of 2020:

Alexandria Anderson (women’s track and field)

D.J. Augustin (men’s basketball)

Glenn Blackwood (football)

Rick Bradley (baseball)

Jamaal Charles (football, men’s track and field)

Brad Elder (men’s golf)

Erika Hansen-Stebbins (women’s swimming and diving)

Juliann Faucette Johnson (volleyball)

Tom Penders (men’s basketball)

Kasey Moore Powers (soccer)

Jordan Shipley (football)

Heather (Schreiber) Stark (women’s basketball)

David Thomas (football)

P.J. Tucker (men’s basketball)

