Texas bans tailgating and sidelines its band ahead of the 2020 football season’s kickoff

No tailgating.

No Bevo Boulevard.

No band.

As it prepares to get a football season going during a pandemic, Texas announced on Wednesday that a series of changes will impact the atmosphere at its home games. Texas is set to open its season with home game against UTEP on the evening of Sept. 12.

at-home enhancements for 2020 football season. #HookEm🤘 More info ➡️ https://t.co/HvV92DDjSw pic.twitter.com/ct0lrFWmMa — Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) September 3, 2020

Perhaps the biggest change that is coming to Royal-Memorial Stadium this fall concerns pregame activities. Tailgating around the Texas campus will not be prohibited during the 2020 season. The third year of the Longhorn City Limits series has been scrapped. Bevo Boulevard has also been closed.

Additionally, Texas has decided that the Longhorn Band will not perform at the UTEP game. The band’s participation at future home games — Texas has five on the schedule — will be determined at a later date.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Texas was already planning on limiting the amount of fans in the stands this fall. The expected capacity at Royal-Memorial Stadium will be 25%.

