BEVO BEAT Football FAQs: Key things Texas fans should know before heading to Royal-Memorial Stadium Posted September 5th, 2020

Everybody is frustrated with 2020 and the havoc that the COVID-19 pandemic is causing. The coronavirus has changed almost every aspect of our daily lives, and Texas officials have been working to adapt while still providing a safe atmosphere for fans to enjoy when it comes to Longhorns football games.

Here’s a look at some frequently asked questions about this season and how the fan experience will be different at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

Can I still get a ticket for this season?

No. Texas announced there will be no single-game ticket sales for home games.

How many fans can attend the games?

Texas has announced a 25% stadium capacity, which would be roughly 25,000 tickets in a stadium that normally holds slightly more than 100,000. Approximately 34% of the UT season ticket base opted out, and then ticket officials worked to socially distance those who wanted to come.

Does everyone still have to wear a mask inside the stadium?

Yes. “All fans and staff will be required to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth completely,” UT announced. This is not new. Old photographs show football fans wearing masks in football stadiums during the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918. Fans who show up at the gate without a mask won’t be turned away; there will be masks available at gates.

So, families can’t sit together?

Yes, they can. Fans with ticket groups will be allowed to sit together, but the groups will be spaced out because of social distancing. Many fans have been moved from their exact regular ticket location to a different spot around the stadium.

How do I get into the stadium?

Beginning this season, all ticketing is mobile; a mobile option was in the works before the pandemic, anyway. Those with tickets have assigned entry gates listed on their individual ticket. UT’s clear bag policy remains in force. For those with mobile ticketing issues, fans can visit the help station located between Gates 4-5 on the stadium’s west side. The student ticket game-day office is located at Gate 32 on the southeast corner.

Can I still buy food and drinks inside the stadium?

Yes. All concession stands will be operational, according to UT. All customers and staff will be required to wear face coverings. Concession staff will wear gloves. Menu offerings will be limited to the most high-demand offerings. All transactions will be cashless. Plexiglass shields have been installed at point of sale.

Fans have two options to order concessions. Fans can order on the Texas Longhorns mobile app from their seats and pick it up or wait in line.

What changes are in store for suite holders?

Suite holders will have a designed entry gate specific to each suite. Food catering will be in-suite only, and the menu will be limited. No buffets will be available in the common areas. Suite-to-suite visits won’t be permitted. No suite attendants will be available, although one can be requested for an additional fee.

Can I keep my same tailgating spot?

No. Tailgating is banned for the season. For those who have purchased tailgating packages from Tailgate Guys, call (512) 300-0382 for more information.

Can I park in one of the UT garages and tailgating?

According to UT, parking in a campus garage will be limited to only ticket-holders and staff with permits. Parking lots open at 7 a.m. on game days (6 a.m. for games with 11 a.m. kickoffs). Oh, and tailgating won’t be permitted in the UT garages, either.

Can I tailgate in one of the state-owned garages?

UT officials have been informed that tailgating will not be allowed in state-owned garages near campus, either.

Will Bevo still be at the game?

Yes. Bevo XV will still be in his customary southwest corner pen. Smokey the Cannon will still be situated in its customary southeast corner location. Cheer and pom squads will perform, but the Longhorn Band will not.

For complete information of all fan policies, visit the school’s Protect Texas Together website.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

