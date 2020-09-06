Texas defensive lineman Malcolm Roach (32) celebrates a fumble recovery against Georgia during the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2019 in New Orleans. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

After going undrafted, Malcolm Roach among the Texas exes set to open this fall on an NFL roster

Posted September 6th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

When the NFL’s 2020 season kicks off this week, Texas will be represented on 17 sidelines.

NFL teams were forced to trim their rosters to 53 players on Saturday. After those cuts were announced, over two dozen Longhorns remained on an active roster.

Among the notable names who survived the final cuts was former UT defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. Roach went undrafted this spring, but he signed with New Orleans as a free agent. The NFL cancelled its preseason games this year, but Roach was still able to showcase his skills in the Saints’ training camp.

Roach joins a rookie class from Texas that includes receivers Devin Duvernay (Baltimore) and Collin Johnson (Jacksonville) and defensive back Brandon Jones (Miami). New Orleans did waive former UT wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey on Saturday. Defensive lineman Malcom Brown, who played at Texas from 2012-14, remained on the Saints’ roster.

Below is a rundown of the Longhorns who made a 53-man roster on Sunday.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

  • LB Jordan Hicks

BALTIMORE RAVENS

  • WR Devin Duvernay
  • DB DeShon Elliott
  • K Justin Tucker

CINCINNATI BENGALS

  • OL Trey Hopkins

DALLAS COWBOYS

  • OL Connor Williams

DENVER BRONCOS

  • OL Calvin Anderson
  • FB/TE Andrew Beck

HOUSTON TEXANS

  • OL Charles Omenihu

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

  • WR Collin Johnson

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

  • DL Alex Okafor

LOS ANGELES RAMS

  • RB Malcolm Brown

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

  • DB Kris Boyd
  • DB Holton Hill

MIAMI DOLPHINS

  • DB Brandon Jones

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

  • DB Adrian Phillips

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

  • DL Malcom Brown
  • DL Malcolm Roach

NEW YORK GIANTS

  • QB Colt McCoy

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

  • DL Hassan Ridgeway

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

  • P Michael Dickson
  • DB Quandre Diggs
  • DT Poona Ford

TENNESSEE TITANS

  • TE Geoff Swaim
  • DB Kenny Vaccaro

