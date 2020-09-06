BEVO BEAT Football After going undrafted, Malcolm Roach among the Texas exes set to open this fall on an NFL roster Posted September 6th, 2020

When the NFL’s 2020 season kicks off this week, Texas will be represented on 17 sidelines.

NFL teams were forced to trim their rosters to 53 players on Saturday. After those cuts were announced, over two dozen Longhorns remained on an active roster.

Among the notable names who survived the final cuts was former UT defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. Roach went undrafted this spring, but he signed with New Orleans as a free agent. The NFL cancelled its preseason games this year, but Roach was still able to showcase his skills in the Saints’ training camp.

Roach joins a rookie class from Texas that includes receivers Devin Duvernay (Baltimore) and Collin Johnson (Jacksonville) and defensive back Brandon Jones (Miami). New Orleans did waive former UT wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey on Saturday. Defensive lineman Malcom Brown, who played at Texas from 2012-14, remained on the Saints’ roster.

Don’t tell me God ain’t good !!!🙏🏾🖤 — HENDRIX💲ROACH (@Officialmalcr32) September 5, 2020

Below is a rundown of the Longhorns who made a 53-man roster on Sunday.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

LB Jordan Hicks

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Devin Duvernay

DB DeShon Elliott

K Justin Tucker

CINCINNATI BENGALS

OL Trey Hopkins

DALLAS COWBOYS

OL Connor Williams

DENVER BRONCOS

OL Calvin Anderson

FB/TE Andrew Beck

HOUSTON TEXANS

OL Charles Omenihu

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Collin Johnson

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

DL Alex Okafor

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Malcolm Brown

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

DB Kris Boyd

DB Holton Hill

MIAMI DOLPHINS

DB Brandon Jones

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

DB Adrian Phillips

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

DL Malcom Brown

DL Malcolm Roach

NEW YORK GIANTS

QB Colt McCoy

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

DL Hassan Ridgeway

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

P Michael Dickson

DB Quandre Diggs

DT Poona Ford

TENNESSEE TITANS

TE Geoff Swaim

DB Kenny Vaccaro

