After going undrafted, Malcolm Roach among the Texas exes set to open this fall on an NFL roster
Posted September 6th, 2020
When the NFL’s 2020 season kicks off this week, Texas will be represented on 17 sidelines.
NFL teams were forced to trim their rosters to 53 players on Saturday. After those cuts were announced, over two dozen Longhorns remained on an active roster.
Among the notable names who survived the final cuts was former UT defensive lineman Malcolm Roach. Roach went undrafted this spring, but he signed with New Orleans as a free agent. The NFL cancelled its preseason games this year, but Roach was still able to showcase his skills in the Saints’ training camp.
Roach joins a rookie class from Texas that includes receivers Devin Duvernay (Baltimore) and Collin Johnson (Jacksonville) and defensive back Brandon Jones (Miami). New Orleans did waive former UT wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey on Saturday. Defensive lineman Malcom Brown, who played at Texas from 2012-14, remained on the Saints’ roster.
Don’t tell me God ain’t good !!!🙏🏾🖤
— HENDRIX💲ROACH (@Officialmalcr32) September 5, 2020
Below is a rundown of the Longhorns who made a 53-man roster on Sunday.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
- LB Jordan Hicks
BALTIMORE RAVENS
- WR Devin Duvernay
- DB DeShon Elliott
- K Justin Tucker
CINCINNATI BENGALS
- OL Trey Hopkins
DALLAS COWBOYS
- OL Connor Williams
DENVER BRONCOS
- OL Calvin Anderson
- FB/TE Andrew Beck
HOUSTON TEXANS
- OL Charles Omenihu
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
- WR Collin Johnson
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
- DL Alex Okafor
LOS ANGELES RAMS
- RB Malcolm Brown
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
- DB Kris Boyd
- DB Holton Hill
MIAMI DOLPHINS
- DB Brandon Jones
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
- DB Adrian Phillips
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
- DL Malcom Brown
- DL Malcolm Roach
NEW YORK GIANTS
- QB Colt McCoy
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
- DL Hassan Ridgeway
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
- P Michael Dickson
- DB Quandre Diggs
- DT Poona Ford
TENNESSEE TITANS
- TE Geoff Swaim
- DB Kenny Vaccaro
