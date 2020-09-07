BEVO BEAT Football Election Day to be a day off for Texas’ football players Posted September 7th, 2020

Advertisement

This November, members of the Texas football team will be given a day to focus on the election instead of their on-field opponent.

Texas coach Tom Herman told reporters on Monday that his players will be excused from team activities on the day of the upcoming election. The Big 12 had already announced that its men’s basketball players would get the day off on Election Day.

Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Longhorns are set to host West Virginia that Saturday.

“The plan is to give them that Tuesday off from any football-related activities and provide transportation for those that want to go vote so that we can make sure that there really is no excuse not to go vote,” Herman said. “We’re gonna do our part as a program to facilitate that for them. And then it’s up to them to decide if that’s something they want to choose to participate in.”

Herman previously said it was a goal to “get all of (the players) registered to vote, and not just registered, but actually go vote.” This summer, the RISE to Vote organization spoke to the team. Herman said several Longhorns registered to vote after that meeting.

