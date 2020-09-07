BEVO BEAT Football Texas releases its first depth chart for the 2020 football season Posted September 7th, 2020

Fresh and familiar faces were both featured on the Texas depth chart, which was released on Monday for the first time this season.

The publication of the depth chart gives a hint as to who will see the first snaps when Texas hosts UTEP on Saturday. However, it should be noted that Texas started 36 different players during the 2019 season.

Here is your season-opening depth chart, Texas fans. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/dZzMnUwJBT

Here are a few things worth noting on the depth chart:

Redshirt sophomore Casey Thompson was tabbed as Sam Ehlinger’s back-up. Freshman Hudson Card is the third-string quarterback.

If the depth chart is to be believed, junior Keaontay Ingram will get the first touch among UT’s running backs. Sophomore Roschon Johnson and freshman Bijan Robinson are set to be Ingram’s reinforcements.

Tarik Black, a graduate transfer from Michigan, will start over junior Brennan Eagles at “X” receiver.

While both are expected to play, Jake Smith was listed over Jordan Whittington as the “H” receiver.

Sophomore Joshua Moore topped the “Z” receivers. Moore redshirted last year while dealing with legal issues that stemmed from an arrest that August.

UT’s starting offensive line: LT Samuel Cosmi, LG Junior Angilau, C Derek Kerstetter, RG Denzel Okafor and RT Christian Jones.

Ten of the projected starters of defense have started before.

D’Shawn Jamison and Josh Thompson were listed as the starting cornerbacks for the UTEP game.

Reese Leitao is Joseph Ossai’s back-up at the “Jack” position. Leitao was a tight end at Texas for the past three seasons.

LT Andrej Karic, C Jake Majors and DT Alfred Collins have earned back-ups jobs as true freshmen.

Texas fans will need to learn some new terminology in new defensive coordinator Chris Ash’s 4-3 scheme. Ossai will start at “Jack,” which is a hybrid of the linebacker and defensive end positions. The nickelback has been relabeled as the “Spur,” and sophomore Chris Adimora emerged in that position battle.

