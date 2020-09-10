BEVO BEAT Football
Longhorn Confidential: Three Texas targets to talk about
Posted September 10th, 2020
In our weekly look at recruiting, the American-Statesman’s Danny Davis and Mike Craven take about three players who could round out UT’s 2021 recruiting class. Then it’s time to chat about gambling and whether it is wise to bet on a 43-point spread.
