BEVO BEAT Football Texas announces seven team captains for 2020 season Posted September 10th, 2020

Texas unveiled seven team captains for the 2020 season on Thursday, and all are expected to be key contributors all year long.

Representing the offense, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, left tackle Samuel Cosmi and center Derek Kerstetter were named team captains.

Ehlinger, a senior from Westlake, enters what is likely his final season looking to finish among the top three players in school history in quarterback victories.

Cosmi, a junior from Humble, is projected as a possible top-15 draft pick next spring if he chooses to leave UT early. Kerstetter, a senior from San Antonio, is a longtime starter who palyed at guard last season but may have an NFL future at center.

Defensive end Joseph Ossai, defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham and defensive backs Caden Sterns and Chris Brown were all named team captains.

Ossai, a junior from Conroe, is moving to a new position this year that’s something of a hybrid of linebacker and defensive end. Graham, a senior from Temple, played defensive end for most of his career but is moving inside to tackle this year in the new four-man defensive front.

Sterns, a junior from Cibolo, has emerged as one of the most vocal players on the roster and someone who commands respect inside the locker room. Brown, a senior from Houston, has earned teammates’ respect through time and experience. Both Sterns and Brown are expected to be season-long starters.

