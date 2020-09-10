BEVO BEAT Football Texas requiring students to get free COVID-19 test before attending Saturday’s game Posted September 10th, 2020

Advertisement

Texas officials are requiring students to pass a free COVID-19 screening before they can obtain a ticket for Saturday’s season opener against UTEP but the general public does not.

School officials have set aside about 3,000 student seats — roughly 25% of its normal allotment. To get one of those tickets, a UT student must first log on to a special site called the “Big Ticket COVID-19 Test Consent” and answer questions.

The form asks for each student’s name, UT ID number, sex, race and ethnicity along with general release questions allowing a company to collect a sample through a nasopharyngeal swab. “Positives will be notified by phone. Negatives will not be notified,” the form states.

Advertisement

Testing will take place between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, the school announced. Each test cost $90, a cost the school will absorb, a UT spokesman said. All students, regardless if they are Big Ticket holders or not, can obtain a COVID-19 test from the University Health Services.

Those who pass the test will receive a game ticket. The student section is the only portion of the stadium that is general admission. All other fans have specific seat assignments for social distancing.

As of Thursday, Texas is expecting to have about 18,000 fans at Saturday’s game.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.