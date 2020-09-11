BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Sept. 11 Posted September 11th, 2020

Advertisement

Happy Friday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (9/11/1994)

Texas is set to open its 2020 soccer season.

News and notes.

And finally, some Texas trivia. Since 1957, what is the Longhorns’ record in season openers?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.