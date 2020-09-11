A Texas cheerleader runs onto the field with a giant Longhorns flag before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Austin, Texas. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns

Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Sept. 11

Posted September 11th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

Happy Friday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (9/11/1994)
  • Texas is set to open its 2020 soccer season.
  • News and notes.

And finally, some Texas trivia. Since 1957, what is the Longhorns’ record in season openers?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Texas announces seven team captains for 2020 season