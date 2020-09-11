BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Sept. 11
Posted September 11th, 2020
Happy Friday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/11/1994)
- Texas is set to open its 2020 soccer season.
- News and notes.
And finally, some Texas trivia. Since 1957, what is the Longhorns’ record in season openers?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Texas soccer preview: If there’s a way to get closer in a pandemic, the Horns may have found it
- On Second Thought Ep. 191: Is this the year the Horns break OU’s Big 12 stranglehold?
- Bohls: My Texas predictions? Cosmi, Ossai pace the Longhorns to … another Alamo Bowl
- Eyes on Texas: After speaking up about social issues, Longhorns’ voices will only get stronger
- The Dotted Line: The great, good, bad and incompletes — a look back at Texas’ 2017 recruiting class
- Texas announces seven team captains for 2020 season
- Texas requiring students to get free COVID-19 test before attending Saturday’s game
