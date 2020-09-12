BEVO BEAT Late strike hands Texas 1-0 loss to Kansas in soccer opener Posted September 12th, 2020

In a conference-only schedule, every result will take on added significance for Texas soccer this fall. In the season opener on Friday, Kansas scored a late goal to steal a 1-0 road win at Myers Stadium.

Ceri Holland struck via a counter attack in the 81st minute, cutting inside from the left wing and beating Longhorns goalkeeper Savannah Madden with a left-footed strike to the near post.

Texas (0-1) led on shots, 12-9, and created the majority of the early chances. Sarah Peters stood tall in goal for the Jayhawks (1-0), making seven saves to deny the Longhorns.

Junior midfielder Julia Grosso created the most chances for Texas, putting two of here three shots on frame, and junior forward Mackenzie McFarland also forced two saves from Peters.

Madden made three saves for Texas, which fielded a lineup of mostly veteran players except freshman defender Lauren Lapomarda who made her debut in the starting lineup. Longhorns coach Angela Kelly only used three subs throughout the match.

Texas will have a week to regroup before traveling to play TCU next Friday.

