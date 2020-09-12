BEVO BEAT
Social Reaction: Texas fans ready for opening game at Royal-Memorial Stadium
Posted September 12th, 2020
Texas fans returned to Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday as the Longhorns take on the UTEP Miners to open up a 2020 season that will be affected by COVID. Texas officials have limited fan attendance to 25% capacity of the stadium, which means approximately 25,000 fans will be in attendance for the season-opener.
RELATED: ‘Time to get it on’: No. 14 Texas begins what is hopefully a full, legitimate season against UTEP
RELATED: Eyes on Texas: After speaking up about social issues, Longhorns’ voices will only get stronger
RELATED: Texas vs. UTEP: Five questions facing the Longhorns
RELATED: Four to follow: Texas, UTEP players worth watching in Saturday’s game
Some fans still found way to ready themselves for the UTEP game:
Nothing like being home. #ThisIsTexas #HookEm #DKR #Texasfootball pic.twitter.com/uJyIrYHXwD
— Baby Bird 🏈😍🏀😍⚾️😍 (@madGradTX) September 12, 2020
🤘🏼🤘🏼🤘🏼#Longhorns #HookEm pic.twitter.com/wWdgX7uhIE
— robt_schwebel (@RobtSchwebel) September 12, 2020
Football is back! #HookEm #thisistexas pic.twitter.com/dU1pbPdBzx
— Debbiegass (@Debbiegass) September 12, 2020
Game day make look a little different but it’s still game day! #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/sqLkIaZhX7
— Deborah Bradshaw (@DeborahBradsha4) September 12, 2020
Three generations of Longhorns kicking off the 2020 season! #hookem #thisistexas pic.twitter.com/Il8zlWp8mc
— Dana Elise Rhodes (@danaeliserhodes) September 12, 2020
LETS GO!!!! #HookEm 🤘🏼 #ThisIsTexas pic.twitter.com/nX7WFhem1X
— Nick 🤘🏼 (@nick_copeland) September 12, 2020
Thank Goodness it Football Season! Go Horns! #ThisisTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/HrDTgAuEJR
— 🤘🏻LauraKistner🤘🏻 (@LauraLK) September 12, 2020
He's here y'all! 🤘#HookEm | @TXFBinsurance pic.twitter.com/mqyr1bfdpU
— Texas Longhorns (@TexasLonghorns) September 12, 2020
Did someone say @TexasFootball NIGHT GAME?! #HookEm #BeatUTEP #WearYourMask pic.twitter.com/44rkPbrv6q
— Rocky Osborn 🤘🏽🏈🏀 🏉 🧡🌈 (@rockyknowsbest) September 12, 2020
Let’s Get the Big Win! #FirstGameOfTheSeason#ThisisTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/mlW0siEaBt
— Mr. Shimek FFA (@ShimekFFA) September 12, 2020
No Juan Heisman Tailgate but we are with Juan. #JHT #HookEm 🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/bXC9fwebn0
— TC Taylor (@tctayloratx) September 12, 2020
New DKR-TMS south end zone coming along nicely. New video board looks super sharp in person. Don’t be fooled by this iPhone shot. pic.twitter.com/vskPbfBc6w
— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 12, 2020
News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.
Comments