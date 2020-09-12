BEVO BEAT Social Reaction: Texas fans ready for opening game at Royal-Memorial Stadium Posted September 12th, 2020

Texas fans returned to Royal-Memorial Stadium on Saturday as the Longhorns take on the UTEP Miners to open up a 2020 season that will be affected by COVID. Texas officials have limited fan attendance to 25% capacity of the stadium, which means approximately 25,000 fans will be in attendance for the season-opener.

Some fans still found way to ready themselves for the UTEP game:

Game day make look a little different but it’s still game day! #ThisIsTexas #HookEm pic.twitter.com/sqLkIaZhX7 — Deborah Bradshaw (@DeborahBradsha4) September 12, 2020

Three generations of Longhorns kicking off the 2020 season! #hookem #thisistexas pic.twitter.com/Il8zlWp8mc — Dana Elise Rhodes (@danaeliserhodes) September 12, 2020

New DKR-TMS south end zone coming along nicely. New video board looks super sharp in person. Don’t be fooled by this iPhone shot. pic.twitter.com/vskPbfBc6w — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) September 12, 2020

