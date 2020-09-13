BEVO BEAT college football LISTEN: Longhorns UnFiltered: Postgame reaction from Texas’ 59-3 win over UTEP Posted September 13th, 2020

Story highlights Texas opened the season with a 59-3 win over UTEP.

Texas opened the season with a 59-3 win over UTEP. In the first episode of the Longhorns UnFiltered podcast, Statesman beat writers Danny Davis and Brian Davis join columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden and give their take on Texas' 59-3 performance.

The guys discuss Sam Ehlinger’s record-setting passing performance, the stout Texas defense and a stadium atmosphere that was one of the most unique in program history.

Join them now and after each game of the 2020 season. This is Longhorns UnFiltered.

