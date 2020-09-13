Texas Longhorns takes the field against UTEP Miners during an NCAA football game in Austin, Texas Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. The Horns won, 59-3. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

LISTEN: Longhorns UnFiltered: Postgame reaction from Texas’ 59-3 win over UTEP

Posted September 13th, 2020

Cedric Golden American-Statesman Staff

Story highlights
  • Texas opened the season with a 59-3 win over UTEP.
  • In the first episode of the Longhorns UnFiltered podcast, Statesman beat writers Danny Davis and  Brian Davis join columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden and give their take on Texas' 59-3 performance.

In the first Longhorns UnFiltered podcast of the 2020 season, Statesman beat writers Danny Davis and  Brian Davis join columnists Kirk Bohls and Cedric Golden and give their take on Texas’ 59-3 opening win over UTEP at Royal-Memorial.

The guys discuss Sam Ehlinger’s record-setting passing performance,  the stout Texas defense and a stadium atmosphere that was one of the most unique in program history.

Join them now and after each game of the 2020 season. This is Longhorns UnFiltered.

