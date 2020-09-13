BEVO BEAT Football Report: Texas S B.J. Foster abruptly quit the team during Saturday’s win over UTEP Posted September 13th, 2020

Advertisement

Texas safety B.J. Foster abruptly quit the team at some point during the second half of Saturday’s 59-3 win over UTEP and his future with the Longhorns is now in doubt, according to a report from Orangebloods.

Foster’s name was listed on the participation chart from the game, but he did not record a tackle, according to the statistics.

Orangebloods’ report was posted Sunday morning, the day after a blowout win in UT’s season opener. Practically everyone in uniform, down to the third-stringers, got a chance to play. Foster, a hard-hitting athlete from Angleton, was listed as the No. 2 strong safety on the UT depth chart handed out before the game.

Advertisement

Foster is the same player who got into “a fight with a car bumper” this summer and fractured his hand, Herman said in July. Foster was upset that someone hit his car and did not leave a note, the coach said. The junior fractured his fifth metacarpal bone. “We had a long conversation on that,” Herman said then.

A team spokesman could not confirm the report. Texas coach Tom Herman is not scheduled to speak to reporters again until noon Monday.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.