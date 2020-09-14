BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Monday, Sept. 14
Posted September 14th, 2020
Happy Monday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/14/2019)
- Reactions and recaps from Texas’ season-opening blowout of UTEP.
- Four ex-Longhorns make their NFL debuts.
And finally, some Texas trivia. How many games during the 2019 season featured touchdown catches by four Longhorns?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- No. 14 Texas 59, UTEP 3: A cathartic experience for all as Longhorns steamroll Miners
- Five key plays: No. 14 Texas 59, UTEP 3
- Fan reviews out of the first Texas game? It was fun, safe — but something was missing
- Texas’ Ehlinger was ‘disappointed’ by his performance, but Horns QB sets career-high marks
- Golden: Big 12 favorites Texas and Oklahoma saved a sloppy Big 12 on opening weekend
- Bohls: Texas’ wide receivers is a cast of thousands … er, dozens
- Late strike hands Texas 1-0 loss to Kansas in soccer opener
