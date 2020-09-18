A Texas cheerleader runs onto the field with a giant Longhorns flag before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Austin, Texas. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns

Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Sept. 18

Posted September 18th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

Happy Friday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (9/18/1977)
  • Texas WR Joshua Moore talks about his return.
  • What does a socially-distanced press box look like?

And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Longhorns have rushed for 200 yards against Texas A&M?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

On Second Thought Ep. 192: Texas enters bye week, Big Ten returns; John McClain on Texans

Next story

Texas will remain stateside as Maui Invitational moved to North Carolina in late November