Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Sept. 18
Posted September 18th, 2020
Happy Friday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/18/1977)
- Texas WR Joshua Moore talks about his return.
- What does a socially-distanced press box look like?
And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Longhorns have rushed for 200 yards against Texas A&M?
