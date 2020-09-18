BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Sept. 18 Posted September 18th, 2020

Happy Friday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

On this date in Texas history (9/18/1977)

Texas WR Joshua Moore talks about his return.

What does a socially-distanced press box look like?

And finally, some Texas trivia. How many Longhorns have rushed for 200 yards against Texas A&M?

TODAY’S HEADLINES

