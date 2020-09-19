BEVO BEAT Football Texas adds four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau to 2022 recruiting class Posted September 19th, 2020

Four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau became Texas’ third commitment in the 2022 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon when the Port Arthur Memorial standout chose the Longhorns over 15 other offers, including LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame. Guilbeau was a first-team all-district selection as a sophomore. He also runs the 400- and 800-meters for the track team.

First giving honor to GOD who’s the head of our house.

“For we live by faith, not by sight” Corinthians 5:7 🧡🤘🏾 Edit : @orderINHOUSE pic.twitter.com/t0wrJEnfnq Advertisement — Jaylon Guilbeau✨💰 (@jaylonguilbeau1) September 19, 2020

Guilbeau is the 15th-ranked cornerback in the entire 2022 cycle, checking in at No. 144 nationally on the 247Sports composite ranking. The 5-11, 175-pound star is teammates with 2020 commitment Jordon Thomas. Guilbeau joins five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers and four-star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson in Texas’ 2022 recruiting class. The 2022 class currently ranks fourth in the nation.

The 2021 class consists of 17 members and ranks 15th in the nation.

PLAYER POSITION HIGH SCHOOL STARS COMMITMENT DATE Phaizon Wilson WR Lancaster 4 July 31, 2020 Quinn Ewers QB Southlake Carroll 5 Aug. 14, 2020 Jaylon Guilbeau CB Port Arthur Memorial 4 Sept. 19, 2020

