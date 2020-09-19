BEVO BEAT Football
Texas adds four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau to 2022 recruiting class
Posted September 19th, 2020
Four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau became Texas’ third commitment in the 2022 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon when the Port Arthur Memorial standout chose the Longhorns over 15 other offers, including LSU, Georgia and Notre Dame. Guilbeau was a first-team all-district selection as a sophomore. He also runs the 400- and 800-meters for the track team.
First giving honor to GOD who’s the head of our house.
“For we live by faith, not by sight” Corinthians 5:7 🧡🤘🏾
Edit : @orderINHOUSE pic.twitter.com/t0wrJEnfnqAdvertisement
— Jaylon Guilbeau✨💰 (@jaylonguilbeau1) September 19, 2020
Guilbeau is the 15th-ranked cornerback in the entire 2022 cycle, checking in at No. 144 nationally on the 247Sports composite ranking. The 5-11, 175-pound star is teammates with 2020 commitment Jordon Thomas. Guilbeau joins five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers and four-star wide receiver Phaizon Wilson in Texas’ 2022 recruiting class. The 2022 class currently ranks fourth in the nation.
The 2021 class consists of 17 members and ranks 15th in the nation.
|PLAYER
|POSITION
|HIGH SCHOOL
|STARS
|COMMITMENT DATE
|Phaizon Wilson
|WR
|Lancaster
|4
|July 31, 2020
|Quinn Ewers
|QB
|Southlake Carroll
|5
|Aug. 14, 2020
|Jaylon Guilbeau
|CB
|Port Arthur Memorial
|4
|Sept. 19, 2020
