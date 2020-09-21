BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Monday, Sept. 21
Posted September 21st, 2020
Happy Monday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/21/1957)
- Differences in the trenches for UT’s defensive line.
- Ex-Longhorns who shined in the NFL on Sunday.
And finally, some Texas trivia. Who holds the Longhorns’ single-game passing record against Texas Tech?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Texas’ defensive tackles believe alignment shift, personnel moves will boost production
- ‘We’re not just all about playing volleyball’: The story behind Texas’ Black Lives Matter video
- Bohls: Another Top 25 vote, but not another conference yet
- Commitment 101: Four-star cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau starts Texas’ 2022 defensive class
- Texas will remain stateside as Maui Invitational moved to North Carolina in late November
