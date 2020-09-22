BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns
Longhorn Confidential: Tuesday, Sept. 22
Posted September 22nd, 2020
Happy Tuesday, Texas fans.
On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:
- On this date in Texas history (9/22/1934 and 9/22/2001)
- What are the travel plans for Texas’ first trip of the 2020 season?
- News and notes.
And finally, some Texas trivia. What is the longest play in UT’s history that the Longhorns didn’t score on?
TODAY’S HEADLINES
- Facing Texas Tech is easy, just getting to the game is the hard part for No. 8 Texas
- Bohls: Tom Herman, Texas are wise to feed the hot hand in the running game
- The Dotted Line: Jonathon Brooks relishes role; Andrew Mukuba sets commitment date
- Golden’s nuggets: Keeping Ehlinger clean now takes on added meaning
- Tom Herman on Texas Tech QB Alan Bowman: ‘We’re going to have our work cut out for us’
- An extra tight end? A walk-on or a grad transfer? Texas has options if Smith can’t go in the slot
- Cross country season to be a sprint and not a marathon for Texas this fall
- Time for Texas’ tussle with TCU still TBA
News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.
Comments