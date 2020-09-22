BEVO BEAT Football Texas’ Amy Folan, one of DeLoss Dodds’ key hires, named Central Michigan athletic director Posted September 22nd, 2020

Advertisement

One of DeLoss Dodds’ protégés is finally getting a chance to run her own athletic department.

Amy Folan, who has been with Texas athletics since 2002 and rose through the ranks, has been named Central Michigan’s new athletic director, the school announced Tuesday.

“Amy is a well-respected leader and will be an outstanding representative of CMU Athletics, our student-athletes and our entire university community,” school president Bob Davies said in a statement.

Advertisement

Folan, one of three known finalists, will be introduced to Central Michigan media at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“I am honored to be joining the CMU Chippewa family,” Folan said in a statement. “Central Michigan is a tradition-rich program with an incredible record of success, and I look forward to working with our student-athletes, coaches, university and surrounding communities, fans and supporters to build on the CMU tradition of excellence and continue to raise the bar.

“I see this tremendous opportunity as a new chapter for me and also for Central Michigan Athletics,” she added.

Dodds hired Folan almost two decades ago to start in the compliance department. Under Dodds’ watch, Folan grew to take on more responsibilities, moving around the athletic department in various roles.

She was currently overseeing the Longhorn Foundation, the athletic department’s fundraising arm, while working for current UT athletic director Chris Del Conte. Folan’s title has been executive senior associate athletics director since 2012

Folan will begin her duties at Central Michigan on Oct. 5, the school said.

Contact Brian Davis at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com.

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.