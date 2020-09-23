A Texas cheerleader runs onto the field with a giant Longhorns flag before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Austin, Texas. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

Longhorn Confidential: Wednesday, Sept. 23

Posted September 23rd, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Happy Wednesday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (9/23/2006)
  • Why does Texas have seven captains on its football team?
  • News and notes.

And finally, some Texas trivia. Who was the last three-year captain on Texas’ football team?

