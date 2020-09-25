A Texas cheerleader runs onto the field with a giant Longhorns flag before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Austin, Texas. [NICK WAGNER/AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

BEVO BEAT Texas Longhorns

Longhorn Confidential: Friday, Sept. 25

Posted September 25th, 2020

Danny Davis American-Statesman Staff

Advertisement

Happy Friday, Texas fans.

On today’s Longhorn Confidential daily podcast:

  • On this date in Texas history (9/25/1982)
  • Are Keondre Coburn and T’Vondre Sweat the funniest Longhorns?
  • Texas opens its volleyball season with a sweep.

And finally, some Texas trivia. What is the most lopsided score for the UT football team in a Big 12 opener?

Advertisement

TODAY’S HEADLINES

News on Bevo Beat is free and unlimited. Access to the rest of Hookem.com is included with an Austin American-Statesman subscription in addition to Statesman.com and the ePaper edition. Subscribe today at statesman.com/subscribe.

Comments

Previous story

Texas to golf without all-conference honorees Agathe Laisne and Sára Kousková this fall